Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic: remake anche per il combat system?
Con l'annuncio ufficiale di Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake hanno trovato conferma una significativa serie di rumor diffusisi nel corso degli ultimi mesi, che volevano per l'appunto l'opera di BioWare pronta a tornare in azione.
Purtroppo, il reveal non ha offerto molte informazioni sul gioco, limitandosi a confermare l'esistenza del progetto ead identificare Aspyr Media come autrice del remake di Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic. In attesa di maggiori informazioni, i moltissimi appassionati dell'opera hanno dato il via ad una nutrita serie di speculazioni, legate in particolare all'entità delle modifiche che il rifacimento andrà ad apportare all'opera originale.
Molte delle considerazioni sono in particolare ancorate al combat system, che nel gioco BioWare si strutturava in un sistema a turni, dall'impianto piuttosto tattico. Ora, il timore di molti appassionati è che Aspyr Media possa decidere di convertire tale struttura in un sistema di combattimento in tempo reale, per avvicinare Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake alle logiche degli Action RPG contemporanei. Voi quale soluzione preferireste?
È bene evidenziare che al momento non è disponibile alcuna informazione ufficiale in merito. Anche sul fronte dei rumor, non vi sono ipotesi in merito. Persino Jeff Grubb pare non saperne nulla, ma in una serie di Tweet ha dichiarato che sarebbe soddisfatto del ritorno del gioco anche nel caso in cui dovesse abbandonare il sistema di combattimento a turni.
I'm just saying it's weird to me too be like, "I'm excited for a Remake of this game as long as it isn't that game!"— Jeff Grubb (@JeffGrubb) September 19, 2021
It's not the end of the world. I'll be fine if they do change it. It'll probably be great.
Altri contenuti per Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic Remake
Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic Remake
- In Uscita su
- PS5
- Genere: Action RPG
- Sviluppatore: Aspyr
- Publisher: Lucasfilm Games
Quanto attendi: Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic Remake
Hype totali: 18
