Star Wars KOTOR Remake nei guai? No comment da Embracer Group
Dopo il suo annuncio avvenuto al PlayStation Showcase del settembre 2021, Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic Remake ha fatto velocemente perdere le sue tracce, e lo status dei lavori è attualmente avvolto nel più totale mistero. E la situazione attorno al progetto potrebbe non essere affatto rosea.
Non solo l'insider Jeff Grubb si è detto scettico sull'uscita di Star Wars KOTOR Remake, ma adesso anche la stessa Embracer Group sembra gettare ulteriori ombre sul gioco. Rispondendo alla domanda di un investitore durante un meeting interno, che chiedeva a che punto fossero arrivati i lavori sul remake di Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic, il CEO di Embracer Group, Lars Wingeford si è limitato a rispondere che "questa è la mia domanda preferita, e non ho altri commenti da aggiungere".
Chiaramente la risposta di Wingeford può essere semplicemente intesa come un'affermazione criptica che può anche non avere un significato più profondo, tuttavia lo sviluppo del gioco stesso si è già dimostrato travagliato: inizialmente affidato agli studi di Aspyr Media, in seguito a ritardi e difficoltà incontrate durante la lavorazione il remake di KOTOR è passato nelle mani di Saber Interactive, ma da allora non ci sono più stati aggiornamenti sullo stato dell'opera.
La scorsa estate il giornalista Jason Schreier si era detto sicuro di un'uscita di Star Wars KOTOR Remake non prima del 2025, ma a questo punto è lecito avere dubbi sulla possibilità che questa generica finestra di lancio possa concretizzarsi.
Investor question: Could you please clarify the current status of the Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic remake in regards to its development status and what shape is it in.— Stephen Totilo (@stephentotilo) May 24, 2023
Embracer CEO Wingefors: Favorite question. [pauses as questioner chuckles] I have no further comments.
Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake
- In Uscita su
- PS5
- Genere: Action RPG
- Sviluppatore: Aspyr
- Publisher: Lucasfilm Games
Quanto attendi: Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake
Hype totali: 28
