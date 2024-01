Starfield più giocato di Baldur's Gate 3: sorpresa dal conteggio delle ore ufficiali

Baldur's Gate 3 total hours played as of Dec 6th, 2023 converts to 18,856,541 days played.



Starfield as of as of Dec 20th, 2023 (14 days later) had 22,284,331 days played.



Mighty impressive numbers. Baldur's Gate 3 launched out of early access 34 days before Starfield. pic.twitter.com/v9pTL2sOKp