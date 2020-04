Starfield leak: intro e gameplay sono fake, ecco le prove

So some dude named “SadSadGamer” manufactured the Starfield “leak” in order to get attention for his game “BlackBody” which was just revealed today. That explains why no one could find the origin of the gameplay. Not linking the video cuz don’t want to give him more views. Sad! pic.twitter.com/4vBH6TLgAx — open world news (@RPGNewsHQ) April 21, 2020

As to whether the indie dev faked the Starfield leak himself to market his new game is unclear at the moment - and ill let you decide that for yourself. However, there is no denying this further proves Bethesda's (BGS) impressive ability to keep their projects under lock and key — Starfield's Biggest Fan (@StarfieldFan) April 21, 2020