Starfield, scopriamo i personaggi: Bethesda presenta i membri di Constellation

Meet Noel, the youngest member of the Constellation.



Beyond being Sarah Morgan's protégé, she's a brilliant scientist in her own right and prefers to support Constellation from the comfort of her lab. #Starfield



Voiced by @DanaGourrier pic.twitter.com/uA6GiETFG8 — Starfield (@StarfieldGame) August 28, 2023

Introducing Andreja, Constellation’s newest recruit, hailing from the farthest reaches of the Settled Systems.



Andreja is a bit of a mystery to everyone. Nobody knows where she's coming from, and where she's going. #Starfield



Voiced by @cissyspeaks pic.twitter.com/7t8xlcjwCT — Starfield (@StarfieldGame) August 27, 2023

Meet Sam Coe, an excellent pilot and even better dad!



Having a strong sense of frontier justice, Sam believes that if helping someone means breaking the rules, so be it. #Starfield



Voiced by @EliasToufexis pic.twitter.com/zrpOBMbJ5D — Starfield (@StarfieldGame) August 27, 2023