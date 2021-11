Starfield sarà simile a Skyrim, Todd Howard non esclude un rinvio

Todd Howard:



- the 11/11/22 Starfield date is "in ink, not pencil" and the team is very confident on it, though you can obviously never be absolutely sure

- Starfield is a "a very, very ambitious game"

- Starfield structure similar to The Elder Scrolls