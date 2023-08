Starfield: sviluppatore attacca Bethesda per il menù iniziale, Pete Hines risponde

The physiognomy of start screens. The start screen of a game can reveal a lot about how rushed the team was and how much pride they took in their work. Starfield's start screen either shows hasty shipping deadlines by a passionate team overworked, or a team that didn't care. pic.twitter.com/Ok4gzQ3DVo

Or they designed what they wanted and that’s been our menu for years and was one of the first things we settled on.



Having an opinion is one thing. Questioning out a developer’s “care” because you would have done it different is highly unprofessional coming from another “dev”