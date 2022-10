Steelrising: le vendite non sono esaltanti, data di lancio per il DLC Cagliostro's Secrets

NACON FY22-23 Q2 Earnings



Q2 Revenue: €35.2m -10.6% YoY

H1 2022 Revenue: €77.5m +6.2% YoY



Steelrising and Session Skate Sim sales were "buoyant", but fell below the Group's forecast.



Strong back catalog sales (+25.7% YoY) couldn't offset lower accessoires sales (-37.2% YoY).