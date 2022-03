Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin afflitto da grossi problemi di ottimizzazione?

FF Origins Strangers of Paradise seemingly has a lot of framerate (and resolution/visual) issues (especially on consoles), it's because their models are genuinely the worst optimized thing I've ever seen, including stuff like 30mb geometry for (some) common enemies. pic.twitter.com/IeZTg5QSMs

There's a boss model in SoP that's 90mb (the geometry alone, no textures or anything) and it has like 1.8 million tris and im just like, who let this go through? pic.twitter.com/CCjzFVeQIL