Stray fa il botto di utenti su Steam: è il gioco Annapurna di maggior successo

Stray has shattered the concurrent players record for any Annapurna Interactive game on Steam easily becoming its biggest PC launch ever



Top @A_i Peak Concurrent Players

• Stray - 50,555+

• Twelve Minutes - 8,021

• Outer Wilds - 7,936

• Neon White - 3,277

• Journey - 1,757