Stray Souls: svelati i preset grafici dell'horror tra Silent Hill e Resident Evil su UE5

We are happy to announce that Stray Souls launching this Halloween will be running at 4K 60FPS on both PS5 and Xbox Series X, 1440p 60FPS on Xbox Series S and 1080p 30FPS on PS4 and Xbox One.



See you all in Aspen Falls in about a month, we all can't wait to see you there! pic.twitter.com/Jyp7OrW9JW