Street Fighter 6: la Beta torna misteriosamente online su PS5

Only cause I saw others saying the Beta for SF6 is working. Logged in via PS5 and I’m in. Training mode loads up fine but everything is super slow. Must be a quick testing session and people found out. pic.twitter.com/QvPHqwPSsG

For some inexplicable reason the SF6 beta is currently live again



which means I can test out that thing that was bugging me, and turns out it works! If you know they are gonna land on a kikoken you can totally drive rush & combo, it always allows you to juggle no matter what. pic.twitter.com/OEUksSofrf