Street Fighter 6, boom su Steam: mai così tanti giocatori al lancio per un Picchiaduro!

Street Fighter 6 has just SMASHED the All-Time concurrent players of every Street Fighter, Mortal Kombat, or Tekken game on Steam



All-Time Peak

• Street Fighter 6 - 64,000+

• Mortal Kombat 11 - 35,147

• Tekken 7 - 18,966

• Mortal Kombat X - 15,743

• Street Fighter V- 14,783 pic.twitter.com/CtlpZnxkSy