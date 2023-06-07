Street Fighter 6 vola su Famitsu: voto 40/40, secondo Perfect Score del 2023

Il numero 1801 di Famitsu contiene una sola recensione, di quella di Street Fighter 6: il picchiaduro Capcom è stato premiato con un voto di 40/40 (10/10/10/10) dunque Perfect Score, così come accaduto poche settimane fa a The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

Street Fighter 6 guadagna il secondo Perfect Score del 2023 e chissà che il terzo non possa toccare a Final Fantasy XVI in uscita questo mese, un gioco molto atteso dai lettori della celebre rivista.

Tra i giochi premiati con il voto di 40/40 da Famitsu nel corso degli anni troviamo SoulCalibur, Metal Gear Solid 4 Guns of the Patriots, Super Smash Bros Brawl, Nintendogs e Ghost of Tsushima.

The Legend of Zelda Ocarina of Time 1998 Nintendo 64 Soulcalibur 1999 Dreamcast Vagrant Story 2000 PlayStation The Legend of Zelda The Wind Waker 2003 GameCube Nintendogs 2005 Nintendo DS Final Fantasy XII 2006 PlayStation 2 Super Smash Bros Brawl 2008 Wii Metal Gear Solid 4 Guns of the Patriots 2008 PS3 428 Shibuya Scramble 2008 Wii Dragon Quest IX 2009 Nintendo DS Monster Hunter Tri 2009 Wii Bayonetta 2009 Xbox 360 New Super Mario Bros Wii 2009 Wii Metal Gear Solid Peace Walker 2010 PlayStation Portable Pokémon Bianco e Nero 2010 Nintendo DS The Legend of Zelda Skyward Sword 2011 The Elder Scrolls V Skyrim 2011 Xbox 360, PS3 Final Fantasy XIII-2 2011 Xbox 360 e PlayStation 3 Kid Icarus Uprising 2012 Nintendo 3DS Yakuza 5 2012 PlayStation 3 JoJo's Bizarre Adventure All Star Battle 2013 PlayStation 3 Grand Theft Auto V 2013 Xbox 360, PlayStation 3 Metal Gear Solid V The Phantom Pain 2015 Xbox 360, PS3, PS4, Xbox One The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2017 Wii U, Nintendo Switch Dragon Quest XI 2017 Nintendo 3DS, PlayStation 4 Death Stranding 2019 PlayStation 4 Ghost of Tsushima 2020 PlayStation 4 The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom 2023 Nintendo Switch Street Fighter 6 2023 PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S

Il primo gioco Occidentale premiato con il massimo dei voti è stato The Elder Scrolls V Skyrim nel 2011 mentre l'ultimo Ghost of Tsushima nel 2020, preceduto da GTA V nel 2013.