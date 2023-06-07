Street Fighter 6 vola su Famitsu: voto 40/40, secondo Perfect Score del 2023
Davide Leoni
Il numero 1801 di Famitsu contiene una sola recensione, di quella di Street Fighter 6: il picchiaduro Capcom è stato premiato con un voto di 40/40 (10/10/10/10) dunque Perfect Score, così come accaduto poche settimane fa a The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.
Street Fighter 6 guadagna il secondo Perfect Score del 2023 e chissà che il terzo non possa toccare a Final Fantasy XVI in uscita questo mese, un gioco molto atteso dai lettori della celebre rivista.
Tra i giochi premiati con il voto di 40/40 da Famitsu nel corso degli anni troviamo SoulCalibur, Metal Gear Solid 4 Guns of the Patriots, Super Smash Bros Brawl, Nintendogs e Ghost of Tsushima.
- The Legend of Zelda Ocarina of Time 1998 Nintendo 64
- Soulcalibur 1999 Dreamcast
- Vagrant Story 2000 PlayStation
- The Legend of Zelda The Wind Waker 2003 GameCube
- Nintendogs 2005 Nintendo DS
- Final Fantasy XII 2006 PlayStation 2
- Super Smash Bros Brawl 2008 Wii
- Metal Gear Solid 4 Guns of the Patriots 2008 PS3
- 428 Shibuya Scramble 2008 Wii
- Dragon Quest IX 2009 Nintendo DS
- Monster Hunter Tri 2009 Wii
- Bayonetta 2009 Xbox 360
- New Super Mario Bros Wii 2009 Wii
- Metal Gear Solid Peace Walker 2010 PlayStation Portable
- Pokémon Bianco e Nero 2010 Nintendo DS
- The Legend of Zelda Skyward Sword 2011
- The Elder Scrolls V Skyrim 2011 Xbox 360, PS3
- Final Fantasy XIII-2 2011 Xbox 360 e PlayStation 3
- Kid Icarus Uprising 2012 Nintendo 3DS
- Yakuza 5 2012 PlayStation 3
- JoJo's Bizarre Adventure All Star Battle 2013 PlayStation 3
- Grand Theft Auto V 2013 Xbox 360, PlayStation 3
- Metal Gear Solid V The Phantom Pain 2015 Xbox 360, PS3, PS4, Xbox One
- The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2017 Wii U, Nintendo Switch
- Dragon Quest XI 2017 Nintendo 3DS, PlayStation 4
- Death Stranding 2019 PlayStation 4
- Ghost of Tsushima 2020 PlayStation 4
- The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom 2023 Nintendo Switch
- Street Fighter 6 2023 PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S
Il primo gioco Occidentale premiato con il massimo dei voti è stato The Elder Scrolls V Skyrim nel 2011 mentre l'ultimo Ghost of Tsushima nel 2020, preceduto da GTA V nel 2013.
Altri contenuti per Street Fighter 6
- Street Fighter 6 ha già venduto un milione di copie, la serie vola a 50 milioni
- Street Fighter 6: review bombing su Steam per i DLC, interviene Capcom
- Come bloccare correttamente i colpi in Street Fighter 6
- Come modificare l'aspetto del proprio avatar in Street Fighter 6
- Street Fighter: un cosplay di Cammy in piscina non rinuncia al ring
Street Fighter 6
- In Uscita su
- Pc
- PS5
- PS4
- PS4 Pro
- Xbox Series X
- Date di Pubblicazione
- Pc : 02/06/2023
- PS5 : 02/06/2023
- PS4 : 02/06/2023
- PS4 Pro : 02/06/2023
- Xbox Series X : 02/06/2023
- Genere: Picchiaduro 3D
- Sviluppatore: Capcom
- Publisher: Capcom
Che voto dai a: Street Fighter 6
Voti: 14
Contenuti più Letti
- PlayStation 5 in bundle con God of War Ragnarok su Amazon è super scontata
- Riscattate questi 11 giochi iPhone gratis che torneranno a pagamento
- Giochi PC Gratis: è questo il regalo Epic Store dell'8 giugno?
- Street Fighter: un cosplay di Cammy in piscina non rinuncia al ring
- Returnal per PlayStation 5 in offerta al prezzo più basso di sempre
- Diablo 4: alcune build sono troppo forti, Blizzard interviene con una patch
- 4 commentiGiochi PS5 e PS4 in sconto: i migliori giochi a meno di 10 euro su PS Store
- In quale Assassin's Creed muore Ezio Auditore?
- 23 commentiVe lo ricordate Enslaved di Ninja Theory? Sfortunato, ma quanto era bello
- 15 commentiAmnesia The Bunker Recensione: un nuovo incubo nella prima guerra mondiale