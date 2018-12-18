Everyeye.itLogo Everyeye.it
  1. HOME
  2. Xbox Live
  3. Notizie

Styx, Syberia 3 e Yoku's Island Express tra i nuovi Deals with Gold della settimana

Styx, Syberia 3 e Yoku's Island Express tra i nuovi Deals with Gold della settimana
INFORMAZIONI GIOCO
di

Come ogni martedì Major Nelson ha diffuso la lista dei nuovi Deals with Gold, gli sconti della settimana dedicati agli abbonati a Xbox LIVE Gold, anche se non mancano promozioni pensate anche per gli utenti Silver.

Sconti Xbox One

  • Aven Colony - 67%
  • Bud Spencer & Terence Hill Slaps And Beans - 30%
  • Dynamite Fishing World Games - 60%
  • Styx Master Of Shadows & Styx Shards Of Darkness - 75%
  • Subject 13 - 70%
  • Super Party Sports Football - 70%
  • Syberia 3 - 50%
  • Tennis World Tour Legends Edition - 40%
  • Tennis World Tour - 40%
  • The Infectious Madness Of Doctor Dekker - 35%
  • Yoku's Island Express - 67%
  • Fortnite Deluxe Founder's Pack Add-On - 50%
  • Fortnite Standard Founder's Pack - 50%
  • It's Quiz Time - 30%
  • Nefarious - 50%

Giochi Xbox 360 in offerta

  • Dogfight 1942 Fire Over Africa - 60%
  • Dogfight 1942 - 75%
  • Dungeon Defenders Mistymire Forest - 75%
  • Dungeon Defenders Quest for the Lost Eternia Shards Part 2 - 75%
  • Dungeon Defenders Quest for the Lost Eternia Shards Part 3 - 75%
  • Dungeon Defenders Quest for the Lost Eternia Shards Part 4 - 75%
  • Dungeon Defender - 80%
  • Faery Legends of Avalon - 80%
  • Dogfight 1942 Russia Under Siege - 60%

Tutte le offerte sono valide fino al 24 dicembre, il giorno successivo Microsoft dovrebbe lanciare l'ultima parte dei Saldi di Natale di Xbox Store, attivi fino alla fine dell'anno.

Quanto è interessante?
6
Vai ai commenti

Le migliori offerte per i tuoi Regali di Natale 2018: videogiochi, console, hi-tech, smartphone, PC Gaming, TV 4K e tanto altri altri prodotti a prezzo scontato su Amazon, per un Natale da sogno a piccoli prezzi.

rubrica

Da Moon Hunters a What Remains of Edith Finch: le ultime novità su Xbox Store

Altri contenuti per Xbox Live

  1. Overwatch: percorso netto per i Morning Stars, Contenders in cassaforte
  2. PS4 con Red Dead Redemption 2 in offerta da Euronics per Natale