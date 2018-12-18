Styx, Syberia 3 e Yoku's Island Express tra i nuovi Deals with Gold della settimana

Come ogni martedì Major Nelson ha diffuso la lista dei nuovi Deals with Gold, gli sconti della settimana dedicati agli abbonati a Xbox LIVE Gold, anche se non mancano promozioni pensate anche per gli utenti Silver.

Sconti Xbox One

Aven Colony - 67%

Bud Spencer & Terence Hill Slaps And Beans - 30%

Dynamite Fishing World Games - 60%

Styx Master Of Shadows & Styx Shards Of Darkness - 75%

Subject 13 - 70%

Super Party Sports Football - 70%

Syberia 3 - 50%

Tennis World Tour Legends Edition - 40%

Tennis World Tour - 40%

The Infectious Madness Of Doctor Dekker - 35%

Yoku's Island Express - 67%

Fortnite Deluxe Founder's Pack Add-On - 50%

Fortnite Standard Founder's Pack - 50%

It's Quiz Time - 30%

Nefarious - 50%

Giochi Xbox 360 in offerta

Dogfight 1942 Fire Over Africa - 60%

Dogfight 1942 - 75%

Dungeon Defenders Mistymire Forest - 75%

Dungeon Defenders Quest for the Lost Eternia Shards Part 2 - 75%

Dungeon Defenders Quest for the Lost Eternia Shards Part 3 - 75%

Dungeon Defenders Quest for the Lost Eternia Shards Part 4 - 75%

Dungeon Defender - 80%

Faery Legends of Avalon - 80%

Dogfight 1942 Russia Under Siege - 60%

Tutte le offerte sono valide fino al 24 dicembre, il giorno successivo Microsoft dovrebbe lanciare l'ultima parte dei Saldi di Natale di Xbox Store, attivi fino alla fine dell'anno.