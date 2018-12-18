Styx, Syberia 3 e Yoku's Island Express tra i nuovi Deals with Gold della settimana

Come ogni martedì Major Nelson ha diffuso la lista dei nuovi Deals with Gold, gli sconti della settimana dedicati agli abbonati a Xbox LIVE Gold, anche se non mancano promozioni pensate anche per gli utenti Silver.
Sconti Xbox One
- Aven Colony - 67%
- Bud Spencer & Terence Hill Slaps And Beans - 30%
- Dynamite Fishing World Games - 60%
- Styx Master Of Shadows & Styx Shards Of Darkness - 75%
- Subject 13 - 70%
- Super Party Sports Football - 70%
- Syberia 3 - 50%
- Tennis World Tour Legends Edition - 40%
- Tennis World Tour - 40%
- The Infectious Madness Of Doctor Dekker - 35%
- Yoku's Island Express - 67%
- Fortnite Deluxe Founder's Pack Add-On - 50%
- Fortnite Standard Founder's Pack - 50%
- It's Quiz Time - 30%
- Nefarious - 50%
Giochi Xbox 360 in offerta
- Dogfight 1942 Fire Over Africa - 60%
- Dogfight 1942 - 75%
- Dungeon Defenders Mistymire Forest - 75%
- Dungeon Defenders Quest for the Lost Eternia Shards Part 2 - 75%
- Dungeon Defenders Quest for the Lost Eternia Shards Part 3 - 75%
- Dungeon Defenders Quest for the Lost Eternia Shards Part 4 - 75%
- Dungeon Defender - 80%
- Faery Legends of Avalon - 80%
- Dogfight 1942 Russia Under Siege - 60%
Tutte le offerte sono valide fino al 24 dicembre, il giorno successivo Microsoft dovrebbe lanciare l'ultima parte dei Saldi di Natale di Xbox Store, attivi fino alla fine dell'anno.