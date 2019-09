Successo di Gears 5: secondo un analista, è la prima 'mega hit' di Xbox Game Pass

Gears 5 is the first mega hit on Gamepass. Competitive pricing and recent offers, a large library of games and access to MS 1st party has led to a high number of sign ups. MS will be hoping a lot of users stick to the service going forward.

The end goal here is to reduce the barriers to entry for console games.



Not everyone is going to pay $60 for a AAA game that also requires a $400 console purchase.



Low cost Subscription on both console and PC + future XCloud services allow MS to reach more players.