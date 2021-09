Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League sarà un open world, svelata la key art

Look what we have here… Tune into DC FanDome 10/16 @ 10:00am PT to see more. #DCFanDome #SuicideSquadGame pic.twitter.com/dGreeK4ToO

“Set in the richly detailed open-world Metropolis, the game’s original narrative follows the four Suicide Squad members as they take on an impossible mission to save Earth and kill the World’s Greatest DC Super Heroes.” via Press Release