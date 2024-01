Suicide Squad, non solo Joker: sono questi gli altri personaggi gratis del 2024?

SSKTJL Year 1 Post-Launch

Season 1: Joker

Season 2: Victoria Fries (Mrs. Freeze)

Season 3: Zoe Lawton (Lawless)

Season 4: Slade Wilson (Deathstroke)



Beyond that, I've seen Killer Croc, Katana, and a couple of others that seem to be earmarked for future playable characters. https://t.co/EFZ24j5UHk