Summer of Gaming: svelato il programma con annunci e trailer dell'evento IGN USA

In mancanza della grande vetrina che è sempre stata rappresentata dall'E3, anche la redazione di IGN USA sta preparando un evento digitale che fungerà da contenitore per annunci, trailer e altre iniziative legate ai giochi in arrivo nei prossimi mesi.

Ieri i nostri colleghi statunitensi ci avevano promesso delle novità, e sono stati di parola. Quest'oggi hanno infatti rivelato il programma completo dell'evento - che durerà dal 5 al 24 giugno - grazie al quale possiamo farci un'idea piuttosto precisa di quello che possiamo aspettarci, anche se a quanto pare non mancheranno delle sorprese.

5 giugno

Pre-Show Charity Stream : Resident Evil 3 Speedrunner Countdown Challenge - by Hazeblade

: Resident Evil 3 Speedrunner Countdown Challenge - by Hazeblade Reveals : Unannounced Game (Funcom / The Outsiders) | Unannounced Game (Merge Games) | Unannounced Game Reveal - Exclusive Reveal Trailer

: Unannounced Game (Funcom / The Outsiders) | Unannounced Game (Merge Games) | Unannounced Game Reveal - Exclusive Reveal Trailer Trailers : Werewolf: The Apocalypse (Nacon) – Earthblood Exclusive Cinematic Trailer

: Werewolf: The Apocalypse (Nacon) – Earthblood Exclusive Cinematic Trailer Gameplay: Blankos Block Party (Mythical Games) - Exclusive Trailer Debut, Exclusive Gameplay | Mortal Shell (Cold Symmetry) - Exclusive Gameplay World Premiere | Observer: System Redux (Bloober Team) - Exclusive Next-Gen Deep Dive | Samurai Jack: Battle Through Time (Soleil Games) - Exclusive Gameplay First Look | Spellbreak (Proletariat, Inc) - Exclusive Announcement, Gameplay Interview, and Trailer

6 giugno

Pre-Show Charity Stream: Fallout Series Speedrunner Countdown Challenge

Stream: Fallout Series Speedrunner Countdown Challenge Partner and Publisher Showcases: PC Gaming Show | The Guerrilla Collective Showcase Day 1

7 giugno

Publisher Showcase: The Guerrilla Collective Showcase Day 2

8 giugno

Pre-Show Charity Stream : Doom Eternal Speedrunner Countdown Challenge

: Doom Eternal Speedrunner Countdown Challenge Partner and Publisher Showcases : Upload VR Showcase | The Guerrilla Collective Showcase Day 3

: Upload VR Showcase | The Guerrilla Collective Showcase Day 3 Reveals : Unannounced Classic Revival (Merge Games) - Exclusive Game Reveal | Unannounced Game (Fabraz) – Exclusive Game Reveal

: Unannounced Classic Revival (Merge Games) - Exclusive Game Reveal | Unannounced Game (Fabraz) – Exclusive Game Reveal Trailers : Chivalry 2 (Torn Banner Studios) – Exclusive Announcement and Trailer Reveal | Dual Universe (Novaquark) - Exclusive Trailer Reveal | Pathfinder: Kingmaker (Deep Silver) - Exclusive Trailer Reveal | Second Extinction (Systemic Reaction) - Exclusive Gameplay World Premiere | Wasteland 3 (Deep Silver) - World Exclusive Trailer | XIII (Microids) - Exclusive Gameplay Trailer Reveal

: Chivalry 2 (Torn Banner Studios) – Exclusive Announcement and Trailer Reveal | Dual Universe (Novaquark) - Exclusive Trailer Reveal | Pathfinder: Kingmaker (Deep Silver) - Exclusive Trailer Reveal | Second Extinction (Systemic Reaction) - Exclusive Gameplay World Premiere | Wasteland 3 (Deep Silver) - World Exclusive Trailer | XIII (Microids) - Exclusive Gameplay Trailer Reveal Previews : Borderlands 3 (Gearbox) - Exclusive “Bounty of Blood” DLC Preview w/ Gearbox Creative Director Matt Cox | The Waylanders (Gato Studio) - Exclusive Trailer and Launch Date Announcement, and Hands-On Impressions

: Borderlands 3 (Gearbox) - Exclusive “Bounty of Blood” DLC Preview w/ Gearbox Creative Director Matt Cox | The Waylanders (Gato Studio) - Exclusive Trailer and Launch Date Announcement, and Hands-On Impressions Gameplay : Forgotten City (Modern Storyteller) - Exclusive Trailer Reveal, Gameplay, and Interview | Remnant: From the Ashes (Gunfire Games) - Gameplay and Interview with Gunfire Games

: Forgotten City (Modern Storyteller) - Exclusive Trailer Reveal, Gameplay, and Interview | Remnant: From the Ashes (Gunfire Games) - Gameplay and Interview with Gunfire Games Special Icons Interview: David Hayter, the original voice of Solid Snake, discusses Metal Gear.

9 giugno

Pre-Show Charity Stream : Bloodborne - Speedrunner Countdown Challenge - by heyZeusHeresToast

: Bloodborne - Speedrunner Countdown Challenge - by heyZeusHeresToast Trailers : 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim (SEGA / ATLUS) - Exclusive Reveal | Everspace 2 (ROCKFISH Games) - Exclusive Alpha Gameplay Reveal Trailer | Guilty Gear Strive (Arc Systems Works) - Exclusive Character Reveal Trailer | Humble Bundle Indies Showcase | Stronghold: Warlords (Firefly Studios) - Exclusive Multiplayer Trailer and Launch Date Announcement

: 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim (SEGA / ATLUS) - Exclusive Reveal | Everspace 2 (ROCKFISH Games) - Exclusive Alpha Gameplay Reveal Trailer | Guilty Gear Strive (Arc Systems Works) - Exclusive Character Reveal Trailer | Humble Bundle Indies Showcase | Stronghold: Warlords (Firefly Studios) - Exclusive Multiplayer Trailer and Launch Date Announcement Gameplay : Everspace 2 (ROCKFISH Games) - Exclusive Alpha Gameplay and Interview with ROCKFISH Games CEO & Co-Founder Michael Schade | Iron Oath (Humble Bundle) - Exclusive Reveal Trailer and First Gameplay Reveal and Interview | New World (Amazon Game Studios) - Exclusive War PvP Gameplay, Developer Interview | Skater XL (Easy Day Studios) - Exclusive Switch Footage Reveal and Demo | Solasta Crown of the Magister (Tactical Adventures) - Exclusive Gameplay Trailer and Gameplay Interview | Total War: Troy (Creative Assembly) - Exclusive Gameplay Interview | Yakuza: Like a Dragon (SEGA) - Exclusive Gameplay and Interview

: Everspace 2 (ROCKFISH Games) - Exclusive Alpha Gameplay and Interview with ROCKFISH Games CEO & Co-Founder Michael Schade | Iron Oath (Humble Bundle) - Exclusive Reveal Trailer and First Gameplay Reveal and Interview | New World (Amazon Game Studios) - Exclusive War PvP Gameplay, Developer Interview | Skater XL (Easy Day Studios) - Exclusive Switch Footage Reveal and Demo | Solasta Crown of the Magister (Tactical Adventures) - Exclusive Gameplay Trailer and Gameplay Interview | Total War: Troy (Creative Assembly) - Exclusive Gameplay Interview | Yakuza: Like a Dragon (SEGA) - Exclusive Gameplay and Interview Previews : Blue Fire (Graffiti Games/Robi Studios) - Exclusive Preview | Humankind (SEGA) - Exclusive Hands-on Impressions

: Blue Fire (Graffiti Games/Robi Studios) - Exclusive Preview | Humankind (SEGA) - Exclusive Hands-on Impressions Special Icons Interview. Brian Fargo discusses the founding of Blizzard, and why RPG fans should be looking forward to Wasteland 3.

11 giugno

Pre-Show Charity Stream : Titanfall 2 - Speedrunner Countdown Challenge - by Bryonato

: Titanfall 2 - Speedrunner Countdown Challenge - by Bryonato Publisher Showcases : CD Projekt RED Livestream (with IGN pre- and post-shows) | EA Play LIVE (with IGN pre- and post-shows)

: CD Projekt RED Livestream (with IGN pre- and post-shows) | EA Play LIVE (with IGN pre- and post-shows) Gameplay : Humankind (Amplitude Studios) - Exclusive Gameplay Interview

: Humankind (Amplitude Studios) - Exclusive Gameplay Interview More TBA

12 giugno

Charity Stream: Animal Crossing: Celebrity Island Tours

15 giugno

Pre-Show Charity Stream : Spongebob: Battle for Bikini Bottom Speedrunner Countdown Challenge - by Rubbertoe64

: Spongebob: Battle for Bikini Bottom Speedrunner Countdown Challenge - by Rubbertoe64 Reveals : Unannounced Game Reveal - Exclusive Reveal Trailer

: Unannounced Game Reveal - Exclusive Reveal Trailer Trailers : Castlestorm 2 (Zen Studios) - Launch Announcement Trailer | Ninjala (GungHo Entertainment) - Exclusive Trailer Reveal

: Castlestorm 2 (Zen Studios) - Launch Announcement Trailer | Ninjala (GungHo Entertainment) - Exclusive Trailer Reveal Gameplay: Corepunk (Artificial Core) - Exclusive Gameplay and Interview | Destroy All Humans! (THQ Nordic) - Gameplay and Interview | Mafia: Definitive Edition (Hangar 13) - Worldwide Gameplay Debut w/ Hangar 13 President and CCO Haden Blackman | Scarlet Nexus (Bandai Namco) - Exclusive Trailer and Gameplay Interview with Game Director Kenji Anabuki | SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom (THQ Nordic) - Rehydrated Exclusive Early Access Livestream and Exclusive Gameplay Interview | Warhammer 40k: Mechanicus (Kasedo Games) - Exclusive Gameplay and Commentary

18 giugno

Pre-Show Charity Stream : Super Mario 64 Speedrunner Countdown Challenge - by Biinny

: Super Mario 64 Speedrunner Countdown Challenge - by Biinny Gameplay : Torchlight III (Perfect World Entertainment) - Gameplay and Interview with Series Creator Max Schaefer | Unannounced Developer Interview and Exclusive Gameplay Deep-Dive

: Torchlight III (Perfect World Entertainment) - Gameplay and Interview with Series Creator Max Schaefer | Unannounced Developer Interview and Exclusive Gameplay Deep-Dive Special Icons Interviews: Chris Avellone, writer of Fallout New Vegas and Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic, discusses the magic ingredients in a great RPG | John Romero, creator of Doom, and game designer Brenda Romero, discuss RPGs and shooters in 2020.

24 giugno

Reveals : Unannounced Game Reveal - Exclusive Reveal Trailer

: Unannounced Game Reveal - Exclusive Reveal Trailer Trailers: Dreamscaper (Afterburner Studios) - Exclusive Gameplay Feature Deep Dive | Sherlock Holmes: Chapter One (Frogwares) - Exclusive Behind the Scenes Look