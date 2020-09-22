Everyeye.itLogo Everyeye.it
Super Mario 3D All-Stars debutta al primo posto nel Regno Unito

Super Mario 3D All-Stars debutta al primo posto nel Regno Unito
E' Super Mario 3D All-Stars il nuovo leader della classifica britannica, la raccolta per Nintendo Switch debutta al primo posto lasciandosi alle spalle Marvel's Avengers e Animal Crossing New Horizons.

In Top 10 trovano spazio anche Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, WWE 2K Battlegrounds (nuova entrata), Minecraft ed eFootball PES 2021 Season Update.

Top 10 UK 22 settembre 2020

  • 1 SUPER MARIO 3D ALL-STARS
  • 2 MARVEL'S AVENGERS
  • 3 ANIMAL CROSSING NEW HORIZONS
  • 4 TONY HAWK’S PRO SKATER 1+2
  • 5 MARIO KART 8 DELUXE
  • 6 WWE 2K BATTLEGROUNDS 2K
  • 7 MINECRAFT NINTENDO SWITCH EDITION
  • 8 MINECRAFT DUNGEONS
  • 9 EFOOTBALL PES 2021 SEASON UPDATE
  • 10 GRAND THEFT AUTO V
  • 11 RING FIT ADVENTURE
  • 12 SUPER MARIO ODYSSEY
  • 13 GHOST OF TSUSHIMA
  • 14 NBA 2K21
  • 15 FIFA 20
  • 16 BORDERLANDS 3
  • 17 LEGO HARRY POTTER COLLECTION
  • 18 F1 2020
  • 19 51 WORLDWIDE GAMES
  • 20 PAPER MARIO THE ORIGAMI KIN
  • 21 POKEMON SWORD
  • 22 MARIO & SONIC AI GIOCHI OLIMPICI DI TOKYO 2020
  • 23 LUIGI’S MANSION 3
  • 24 CRASH BANDICOOT N.SANE TRILOGY
  • 25 PGA TOUR 2K21
  • 26 THE LAST OF US PARTE II
  • 27 THE LEGEND OF ZELDA BREATH OF THE WILD
  • 28 JUST DANCE 2020
  • 29 NEW SUPER MARIO BROS U DELUXE
  • 30 SUPER SMASH BROS. ULTIMATE
  • 31 RED DEAD REDEMPTION 2
  • 32 THE LAST OF US REMASTERED
  • 33 SUPER MARIO PARTY
  • 34 POKEMON SCUDO
  • 35 MINECRAFT BEDROCK EDITION
  • 36 HORIZON ZERO DAWN COMPLETE EDITION
  • 37 EA SPORTS UFC 4
  • 38 LEGO MARVEL SUPER HEROES 2
  • 39 MARIO + RABBIDS KINGDOM BATTLE
  • 40 PLAYSTATION VR WORLDS

La Top 40 inglese si chiude con EA Sports UFC 4, LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2, Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle per Nintendo Switch e PlayStation VR Worlds.

Super Mario 3D All-Stars: guida con i consigli di base per Super Mario 64

