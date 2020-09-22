3 Speciale Serie TV Da The Last of Us a Resident Evil: i videogiochi che diventeranno Serie TV
Super Mario 3D All-Stars debutta al primo posto nel Regno Unito
di
Davide Leoni
E' Super Mario 3D All-Stars il nuovo leader della classifica britannica, la raccolta per Nintendo Switch debutta al primo posto lasciandosi alle spalle Marvel's Avengers e Animal Crossing New Horizons.
In Top 10 trovano spazio anche Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, WWE 2K Battlegrounds (nuova entrata), Minecraft ed eFootball PES 2021 Season Update.
Top 10 UK 22 settembre 2020
- 1 SUPER MARIO 3D ALL-STARS
- 2 MARVEL'S AVENGERS
- 3 ANIMAL CROSSING NEW HORIZONS
- 4 TONY HAWK’S PRO SKATER 1+2
- 5 MARIO KART 8 DELUXE
- 6 WWE 2K BATTLEGROUNDS 2K
- 7 MINECRAFT NINTENDO SWITCH EDITION
- 8 MINECRAFT DUNGEONS
- 9 EFOOTBALL PES 2021 SEASON UPDATE
- 10 GRAND THEFT AUTO V
- 11 RING FIT ADVENTURE
- 12 SUPER MARIO ODYSSEY
- 13 GHOST OF TSUSHIMA
- 14 NBA 2K21
- 15 FIFA 20
- 16 BORDERLANDS 3
- 17 LEGO HARRY POTTER COLLECTION
- 18 F1 2020
- 19 51 WORLDWIDE GAMES
- 20 PAPER MARIO THE ORIGAMI KIN
- 21 POKEMON SWORD
- 22 MARIO & SONIC AI GIOCHI OLIMPICI DI TOKYO 2020
- 23 LUIGI’S MANSION 3
- 24 CRASH BANDICOOT N.SANE TRILOGY
- 25 PGA TOUR 2K21
- 26 THE LAST OF US PARTE II
- 27 THE LEGEND OF ZELDA BREATH OF THE WILD
- 28 JUST DANCE 2020
- 29 NEW SUPER MARIO BROS U DELUXE
- 30 SUPER SMASH BROS. ULTIMATE
- 31 RED DEAD REDEMPTION 2
- 32 THE LAST OF US REMASTERED
- 33 SUPER MARIO PARTY
- 34 POKEMON SCUDO
- 35 MINECRAFT BEDROCK EDITION
- 36 HORIZON ZERO DAWN COMPLETE EDITION
- 37 EA SPORTS UFC 4
- 38 LEGO MARVEL SUPER HEROES 2
- 39 MARIO + RABBIDS KINGDOM BATTLE
- 40 PLAYSTATION VR WORLDS
La Top 40 inglese si chiude con EA Sports UFC 4, LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2, Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle per Nintendo Switch e PlayStation VR Worlds.
16 Speciale Serie TV WandaVision: idee ed ipotesi dopo il primo trailer della serie Marvel
Super Mario 3D All-Stars
