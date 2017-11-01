Super Mario Odyssey debutta in cima alla classifica giapponese

ha diffuso i dati di vendita giapponesi relativi all'ultima settimana, sancendo in prima posizionecon la bellezza di 462.038 unità vendute al suo debutto su. A seguire troviamo Ark: Survival Evolved e Shin Megami Tensei: Strange Journey Remix.

Di seguito vi riportiamo la classifica con i giochi più venduti in Giappone nell'arco dell'ultima settimana (ricordiamo che Media Create considera soltanto le copie retail)

[NSW] Super Mario Odyssey (Nintendo, 10/27/17) – 462,038 (Nuovo)

[PS4] ARK: Survival Evolved (Spike Chunsoft, 10/26/17) – 70,177 (Nuovo)

[3DS] Shin Megami Tensei: Strange Journey Redux (Limited Edition Included) (Atlus, 10/26/17) – 60,848 (Nuovo)

[PS4] Assassin’s Creed Origins (Ubisoft, 10/27/17) – 49,419 (Nuovo)

[PS4] Taiko Drum Master: Drum Session (Bundle Edition Included) (Bandai Namco, 10/26/17) – 28,245 (Nuovo)

[NSW] Splatoon 2 (Nintendo, 07/21/17) – 22,445 (1,271,451)

[PS4] Gran Turismo Sport (Limited Edition Included) (SIE, 10/19/17) – 17,670 (167,956)

[3DS] Idol Time PriPara: Yume All-Star Live! (Takara Tomy A.R.T.S, 10/26/17) – 14,885 (Nuovo)

[NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04,28,17) – 13,936 (772,533)

[PS4] The Evil Within 2 (Bethesda Softworks, 10/19/17) – 12,624 (55,565)

[PS4] Itadaki Street: Dragon Quest & Final Fantasy 30th Anniversary (Square Enix, 10/19/17) – 9,570 (51,662)

[PS4] City Shrouded in Shadow (Bandai Namco, 10/19/17) – 8,117 (57,052)

[NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Limited Edition Inclusa) (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 6,307 (622,690)

[3DS] 12-Sai. Torokeru Puzzle: Futari no Harmony (Happinet, 10/26/17) – 6,195 (Nuovo)

[PS4] Middle-earth: Shadow of War (Warner Bros., 10/12/17) – 5,869 (34,095)

[NSW] Pokken Tournament DX (Nintendo, 09/22/17) – 4,588 (106,947)

[PSV] Itadaki Street: Dragon Quest & Final Fantasy 30th Anniversary (Square Enix, 10/19/17) – 4,210 (22,994)

[3DS] Animal Crossing: New Leaf Amiibo+ (Nintendo, 11/23/16) – 3,815 (260,228)

[3DS] Rune Factory 4 (Platinum Collection) (Marvelous, 10/26/17) – 3,567 (Nuovo)

[3DS] Mario & Luigi: Superstar Saga + Bowser’s Minions (Nintendo, 10/05/17) – 3,480 (46,575)

Classifica Hardware

Switch – 126,701 (31,092)

PlayStation 4 – 18,719 (25,075)

New 2DS LL – 9,203 (8,449)

New 3DS LL – 6,448 (6,187)

PlayStation 4 Pro – 5,934 (6,203)

PlayStation Vita – 3,705 (3,535)

2DS – 1,412 (1,367)

New 3DS – 220 (195)

Xbox One – 97 (69)

PlayStation 3 – 45 (50)

Wii U – 41 (40)

Come potete vedere dalla classifica hardware, Switch continua a imporsi come la console più venduta nella Terra del Sol Levante. Del resto, l'arrivo di una grande esclusiva come Super Mario Odyssey non può che aver dato ulteriori motivazioni per acquistare la console ibrida Nintendo.