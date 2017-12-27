Super Mario Odyssey e Switch continuano a dominare la classifica giapponese

ha diffuso i nuovi dati di vendita giapponesi relativi al mercato hardware e software (settimana compresa fra il 18 e il 24 dicembre). A dominare la classifica troviamo ancora una volta Super Mario Odyssey

Ecco la nuova classifica di vendita giapponese stilata da Media Create (per i giochi ricordiamo che vengono considerate soltanto le vendite retail)

Software

[NSW] Super Mario Odyssey (Inclusa la versione Bundle) (Nintendo, 10/27/17) – 209,630 (1,292,281)

[3DS] Yo-kai Watch Busters 2: Treasure Legend Banbaraya – Sword / Magnmum (Level-5, 12/16/17) – 184,739 (393,279)

[3DS] Pokemon Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon (Nintendo, 11/17/17) – 176,789 (1,345,962)

[NSW] Splatoon 2 (Bundle Version Included) (Nintendo, 07/21/17) – 137,607 (1,668,466)

[NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04,28,17) – 100,205 (1,045,438)

[3DS] Kirby: Battle Royale (Nintendo, 11/30/17) – 42,796 (115,324)

[NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Limited Edition Included) (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 35,565 (738,026)

[NSW] Pokken Tournament DX (Nintendo, 09/22/17) – 27,053 (297,491)

[NSW] Arms (Nintendo, 06/16/17) – 25,285 (297,491)

[PS4] The Idolmaster: Stella Stage (Limited Edition Included) (Bandai Namco, 12/21/17) – 23,772 (New)

[NSW] 1-2-Switch (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 23,156 (328,694)

[3DS] Style Savvy: Styling Star (Nintendo, 11/03/17) – 21,321 (105,557)

[PS4] Atelier Lydie & Suelle: The Alchemists and the Mysterious Paintings (Gust, 12/21/17) – 21,129 (New)

[PS4] Earth Defense Force 5 (D3 Publisher, 12/07/17) – 20,536 (164,944)

[3DS] Animal Crossing: New Leaf Amiibo+ (Nintendo, 11/23/16) – 18,019 (336,543)

[NSW] Sumikko Gurashi: Sumikko Park he Youkoso (Nippon Columbia, 12/07/17) – 17,769 (110,355)

[3DS] Pokemon Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon Double Pack (Nintendo, 11/17/17) – 17,679 (319,945)

[PS4] Okami HD (Limited Edition Included) (Capcom, 12/21/17) – 16,536 (New)

[NSW] One Piece: Pirate Warriors 3 Deluxe Edition (Bandai Namco, 12/21/17) – 16,011 (New)

[NSW] Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 for Nintendo Switch (Bandai Namco, 09/07/17) – 15,916 (89,161)

Hardware

Switch – 269,684

PlayStation 4 – 50,662

New 2DS LL – 45,387

New 3DS LL – 27,947

PlayStation 4 Pro – 16,595

PlayStation Vita – 14,041

2DS – 6,992

Xbox One – 687

New 3DS – 311

Wii U – 98

PlayStation 3 – 40

Xbox One X – 32

Tra parentesi trovate il numero totale di unità vendute. Nella classifica possiamo notare il debutto di Okami HD per PlayStation 4 con 16.536 copie e quello di One Piece: Pirate Warriors 3 Deluxe Edition per Nintendo Switch con 16.011 unità. Sul fronte hardware, invece, continua il dominio di Switch con oltre 200 mila unità di distacco su PlayStation 4.