Super Mario Odyssey torna a dominare la classifica software giappones

Classifica Software Giapponese (9 gennaio 2018)
Una classifica dominata da Nintendo: Splatoon 2 e Mario Kart 8 Deluxe occupano la seconda e terza posizione del podio mentre a seguire troviamo troviamo Pokemon Ultrasole e Ultraluna, Mario Party The Top 100, Yokai Watch Busters 2 Treasure Legend Banbaraya e The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild:
- [NSW] Super Mario Odyssey (Nintendo, 10/27/17) – 105,051 (1,397,332)
- [NSW] Splatoon 2 (Nintendo, 07/21/17) – 96,404 (1,764,870)
- [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04,28,17) – 87,356 (1,132,793)
- [3DS] Pokemon Ultrasole e Ultraluna (Nintendo, 11/17/17) – 61,698 (1,407,660)
- [3DS] Mario Party: The Top 100 (Nintendo, 12/28/17) – 52,181
- [3DS] Yo-kai Watch Busters 2 Treasure Legend Banbaraya Sword/Magnum – 38,141 (431,420)
- [NSW] The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 33,024 (771,050)
- [NSW] 1-2-Switch (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 21,235 (349,929)
- [PS4] Earth Defense Force 5 (D3 Publisher, 12/07/17) – 16,522 (181,466)
- [NSW] Arms (Nintendo, 06/16/17) – 16,463 (313,954)
- [NSW] Pokken Tournament DX (Nintendo, 09/22/17) – 13,650 (191,485)
- [NSW] Xenoblade Chronicles 2 (Nintendo, 12/01/17) – 12,779 (156,717)
- [PS4] Yakuza: Kiwami 2 (Limited Edition Included) (Sega, 12/07/17) – 11,806 (184,445)
- [PS4] Call of Duty: WWII (SIE, 11/03/17) – 10,153 (348,704)
- [3DS] Kirby Battle Royale (Nintendo, 11/30/17) – 9,679 (125,009)
- [NSW] FIFA 18 (EA, 09/29/17) – 9,131 (62,783)
- [3DS] Animal Crossing New Leaf Amiibo+ (Nintendo, 11/23/16) – 7,953 (344,495)
- [NSW] Snipperclips Plus Cut It Out Together (NIntendo, 11/10/17) – 7,388 (34,619)
- [NSW] One Piece: Pirate Warriors 3 Deluxe Edition (Bandai Namco, 12/21/17) – 7,003 (23,014)
- [NSW] Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 for Nintendo Switch (Bandai Namco, 09/07/17) – 6,878 (96,040)
Classifica Hardware (tra parentesi, le vendite della settimana precedente)
- Nintendo Switch – 134,519 (269,684)
- PlayStation 4 – 37,175 (50,662)
- New 2DS XL – 20,409 (45,387)
- New 3DS XL – 12,542 (27,947)
- PlayStation 4 Pro – 12,456 (16,595)
- PlayStation Vita – 7,970 (14,041)
- Nintendo 2DS – 3,700 (6,992)
- Xbox One – 335 (687)
- New 3DS – 163 (311)
- PlayStation 3 – 58 (40)
- Wii U – 44 (98)
- Xbox One X – 23 (32)
Sul fronte hardware, Nintendo Switch occupa la prima posizione della classifica, seppur con vendite in calo rispetto all'ultima settimana del 2017. A seguire, PlayStation 4 e New Nintendo 2DS XL.