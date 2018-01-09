Super Mario Odyssey torna a dominare la classifica software giappones

pertorna al primo posto della classifica giapponese, con 105,051 copie vendute nella settimana a cavallo tra il 2017 e il 2018. In totale, il gioco ha venduto 1,397,332 copie nel paese del Sol Levante.

Classifica Software Giapponese (9 gennaio 2018)

Una classifica dominata da Nintendo: Splatoon 2 e Mario Kart 8 Deluxe occupano la seconda e terza posizione del podio mentre a seguire troviamo troviamo Pokemon Ultrasole e Ultraluna, Mario Party The Top 100, Yokai Watch Busters 2 Treasure Legend Banbaraya e The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild:

[NSW] Super Mario Odyssey (Nintendo, 10/27/17) – 105,051 (1,397,332) [NSW] Splatoon 2 (Nintendo, 07/21/17) – 96,404 (1,764,870) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04,28,17) – 87,356 (1,132,793) [3DS] Pokemon Ultrasole e Ultraluna (Nintendo, 11/17/17) – 61,698 (1,407,660) [3DS] Mario Party: The Top 100 (Nintendo, 12/28/17) – 52,181 [3DS] Yo-kai Watch Busters 2 Treasure Legend Banbaraya Sword/Magnum – 38,141 (431,420) [NSW] The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 33,024 (771,050) [NSW] 1-2-Switch (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 21,235 (349,929) [PS4] Earth Defense Force 5 (D3 Publisher, 12/07/17) – 16,522 (181,466) [NSW] Arms (Nintendo, 06/16/17) – 16,463 (313,954) [NSW] Pokken Tournament DX (Nintendo, 09/22/17) – 13,650 (191,485) [NSW] Xenoblade Chronicles 2 (Nintendo, 12/01/17) – 12,779 (156,717) [PS4] Yakuza: Kiwami 2 (Limited Edition Included) (Sega, 12/07/17) – 11,806 (184,445) [PS4] Call of Duty: WWII (SIE, 11/03/17) – 10,153 (348,704) [3DS] Kirby Battle Royale (Nintendo, 11/30/17) – 9,679 (125,009) [NSW] FIFA 18 (EA, 09/29/17) – 9,131 (62,783) [3DS] Animal Crossing New Leaf Amiibo+ (Nintendo, 11/23/16) – 7,953 (344,495) [NSW] Snipperclips Plus Cut It Out Together (NIntendo, 11/10/17) – 7,388 (34,619) [NSW] One Piece: Pirate Warriors 3 Deluxe Edition (Bandai Namco, 12/21/17) – 7,003 (23,014) [NSW] Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 for Nintendo Switch (Bandai Namco, 09/07/17) – 6,878 (96,040)

Classifica Hardware (tra parentesi, le vendite della settimana precedente)

Nintendo Switch – 134,519 (269,684) PlayStation 4 – 37,175 (50,662) New 2DS XL – 20,409 (45,387) New 3DS XL – 12,542 (27,947) PlayStation 4 Pro – 12,456 (16,595) PlayStation Vita – 7,970 (14,041) Nintendo 2DS – 3,700 (6,992) Xbox One – 335 (687) New 3DS – 163 (311) PlayStation 3 – 58 (40) Wii U – 44 (98) Xbox One X – 23 (32)

Sul fronte hardware, Nintendo Switch occupa la prima posizione della classifica, seppur con vendite in calo rispetto all'ultima settimana del 2017. A seguire, PlayStation 4 e New Nintendo 2DS XL.