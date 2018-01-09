Everyeye.it

Super Mario Odyssey torna a dominare la classifica software giappones

Super Mario Odyssey per Nintendo Switch torna al primo posto della classifica giapponese, con 105,051 copie vendute nella settimana a cavallo tra il 2017 e il 2018. In totale, il gioco ha venduto 1,397,332 copie nel paese del Sol Levante.

Classifica Software Giapponese (9 gennaio 2018)
Una classifica dominata da Nintendo: Splatoon 2 e Mario Kart 8 Deluxe occupano la seconda e terza posizione del podio mentre a seguire troviamo troviamo Pokemon Ultrasole e Ultraluna, Mario Party The Top 100, Yokai Watch Busters 2 Treasure Legend Banbaraya e The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild:

  1. [NSW] Super Mario Odyssey (Nintendo, 10/27/17) – 105,051 (1,397,332)
  2. [NSW] Splatoon 2 (Nintendo, 07/21/17) – 96,404 (1,764,870)
  3. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04,28,17) – 87,356 (1,132,793)
  4. [3DS] Pokemon Ultrasole e Ultraluna (Nintendo, 11/17/17) – 61,698 (1,407,660)
  5. [3DS] Mario Party: The Top 100 (Nintendo, 12/28/17) – 52,181
  6. [3DS] Yo-kai Watch Busters 2 Treasure Legend Banbaraya Sword/Magnum – 38,141 (431,420)
  7. [NSW] The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 33,024 (771,050)
  8. [NSW] 1-2-Switch (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 21,235 (349,929)
  9. [PS4] Earth Defense Force 5 (D3 Publisher, 12/07/17) – 16,522 (181,466)
  10. [NSW] Arms (Nintendo, 06/16/17) – 16,463 (313,954)
  11. [NSW] Pokken Tournament DX (Nintendo, 09/22/17) – 13,650 (191,485)
  12. [NSW] Xenoblade Chronicles 2 (Nintendo, 12/01/17) – 12,779 (156,717)
  13. [PS4] Yakuza: Kiwami 2 (Limited Edition Included) (Sega, 12/07/17) – 11,806 (184,445)
  14. [PS4] Call of Duty: WWII (SIE, 11/03/17) – 10,153 (348,704)
  15. [3DS] Kirby Battle Royale (Nintendo, 11/30/17) – 9,679 (125,009)
  16. [NSW] FIFA 18 (EA, 09/29/17) – 9,131 (62,783)
  17. [3DS] Animal Crossing New Leaf Amiibo+ (Nintendo, 11/23/16) – 7,953 (344,495)
  18. [NSW] Snipperclips Plus Cut It Out Together (NIntendo, 11/10/17) – 7,388 (34,619)
  19. [NSW] One Piece: Pirate Warriors 3 Deluxe Edition (Bandai Namco, 12/21/17) – 7,003 (23,014)
  20. [NSW] Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 for Nintendo Switch (Bandai Namco, 09/07/17) – 6,878 (96,040)

Classifica Hardware (tra parentesi, le vendite della settimana precedente)

  1. Nintendo Switch – 134,519 (269,684)
  2. PlayStation 4 – 37,175 (50,662)
  3. New 2DS XL – 20,409 (45,387)
  4. New 3DS XL – 12,542 (27,947)
  5. PlayStation 4 Pro – 12,456 (16,595)
  6. PlayStation Vita – 7,970 (14,041)
  7. Nintendo 2DS – 3,700 (6,992)
  8. Xbox One – 335 (687)
  9. New 3DS – 163 (311)
  10. PlayStation 3 – 58 (40)
  11. Wii U – 44 (98)
  12. Xbox One X – 23 (32)

Sul fronte hardware, Nintendo Switch occupa la prima posizione della classifica, seppur con vendite in calo rispetto all'ultima settimana del 2017. A seguire, PlayStation 4 e New Nintendo 2DS XL.

Contenuti più Letti