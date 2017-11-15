Super Mario Odyssey torna al vertice della classifica giapponese

Need for Speed Payback apre al quarto posto con 20.000 copie, negativi invece i numeri di Sonic Forces, che debutta con 5.938 copie su PlayStation 4 e 4.686 su Switch, per un totale di poco inferiore alle 11.000 copie. Koei-Tecmo ha lanciato lo scorso weekend le versioni Switch di Dynasty Warriors 7 Empires, Samurai Warriors Spirit of Sanada e Warriors Orochi 3 Ultimate, nessuno dei tre giochi è però riuscito ad entrare in Top 20:
Classifica Software Giapponese (tra parentesi, le vendite totali)
- [NSW] Super Mario Odyssey (Nintendo, 10/27/17) – 73,315 (652,284)
- [PS4] Call of Duty: WWII (SIE, 11/03/17) – 67,044 (235,368)
- [NSW] Splatoon 2 (Nintendo, 07/21/17) – 23,130 (1,318,138)
- [PS4] Need for Speed: Payback (EA, 11/10/17) – 20,964
- [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04,28,17) – 14,027 (802,472)
- [PS4] Assassin’s Creed Origins (Ubisoft, 10/27/17) – 11,051 (82,742)
- [PS4] ARK: Survival Evolved (Spike Chunsoft, 10/26/17) – 10,253 (103,800)
- [3DS] Style Savvy: Styling Star (Nintendo, 11/03/17) – 9,650 (41,826)
- [PS4] .hack//G.U. Last Recode (Bandai Namco, 11/02/17) – 6,659 (68,475)
- [PS4] Sonic Forces (Sega, 11/09/17) – 5,938
- [PS4] Occultic;Nine (5pb., 11/09/17) – 5,846
- [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 5,498 (634,850)
- [PS4] Gran Turismo Sport (Limited Edition Included) (SIE, 10/19/17) – 5,439 (182,440)
- [NSW] Sonic Forces (Sega, 11/09/17) – 4,686
- [PSV] Occultic;Nine (5pb., 11/09/17) – 4,59
- [PS4] DJMAX Respect (Limited Edition Included) (Arc System Works, 11/09/17) – 4,376
- [PS4] Taiko Drum Master: Drum Session (Bandai Namco, 10/26/17) – 4,002 (39,925)
- [NSW] Pokken Tournament DX (Nintendo, 09/22/17) – 3,862 (115,691)
- [3DS] Shin Megami Tensei: Strange Journey Redux (Atlus, 10/26/17) – 3,533 (74,180)
- [3DS] Animal Crossing: New Leaf Amiibo+ (Nintendo, 11/23/16) – 3,085 (267,322)
Classifica Hardware (tra parentesi, le vendite della settimana precedente)
- Switch – 79,958 (64,387)
- PlayStation 4 – 20,021 (21,830)
- New 2DS XL – 10,323 (11,116)
- New 3DS XL – 7,296 (7,914)
- PlayStation 4 Pro – 6,037 (6,993)
- PlayStation Vita – 3,210 (3,576)
- 2DS – 1,484 (1,539)
- Xbox One X – 1,344 (New)
- New 3DS – 266 (287)
- Xbox One – 121 (114)
- PlayStation 3 – 41 (56)
- Wii U – 36 (38)
Sul fronte hardware, continua il predominio di Nintendo Switch con quasi 80.000 console vendute, seguito da PlayStation 4 e New Nintendo 2DS XL. Fanalino di coda per Xbox One, PlayStation 3 e Wii U.