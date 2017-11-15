Super Mario Odyssey torna al vertice della classifica giapponese

torna al primo posto della classifica giapponese con 73.000 copie vendute negli ultimi sette giorni. In totale, la nuova avventura dell'idraulico italiano ha superato quota 600.000 unità distribuite nel paese del Sol Levante.

Need for Speed Payback apre al quarto posto con 20.000 copie, negativi invece i numeri di Sonic Forces, che debutta con 5.938 copie su PlayStation 4 e 4.686 su Switch, per un totale di poco inferiore alle 11.000 copie. Koei-Tecmo ha lanciato lo scorso weekend le versioni Switch di Dynasty Warriors 7 Empires, Samurai Warriors Spirit of Sanada e Warriors Orochi 3 Ultimate, nessuno dei tre giochi è però riuscito ad entrare in Top 20:

Classifica Software Giapponese (tra parentesi, le vendite totali)

[NSW] Super Mario Odyssey (Nintendo, 10/27/17) – 73,315 (652,284)

[PS4] Call of Duty: WWII (SIE, 11/03/17) – 67,044 (235,368)

[NSW] Splatoon 2 (Nintendo, 07/21/17) – 23,130 (1,318,138)

[PS4] Need for Speed: Payback (EA, 11/10/17) – 20,964

[NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04,28,17) – 14,027 (802,472)

[PS4] Assassin’s Creed Origins (Ubisoft, 10/27/17) – 11,051 (82,742)

[PS4] ARK: Survival Evolved (Spike Chunsoft, 10/26/17) – 10,253 (103,800)

[3DS] Style Savvy: Styling Star (Nintendo, 11/03/17) – 9,650 (41,826)

[PS4] .hack//G.U. Last Recode (Bandai Namco, 11/02/17) – 6,659 (68,475)

[PS4] Sonic Forces (Sega, 11/09/17) – 5,938

[PS4] Occultic;Nine (5pb., 11/09/17) – 5,846

[NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 5,498 (634,850)

[PS4] Gran Turismo Sport (Limited Edition Included) (SIE, 10/19/17) – 5,439 (182,440)

[NSW] Sonic Forces (Sega, 11/09/17) – 4,686

[PSV] Occultic;Nine (5pb., 11/09/17) – 4,59

[PS4] DJMAX Respect (Limited Edition Included) (Arc System Works, 11/09/17) – 4,376

[PS4] Taiko Drum Master: Drum Session (Bandai Namco, 10/26/17) – 4,002 (39,925)

[NSW] Pokken Tournament DX (Nintendo, 09/22/17) – 3,862 (115,691)

[3DS] Shin Megami Tensei: Strange Journey Redux (Atlus, 10/26/17) – 3,533 (74,180)

[3DS] Animal Crossing: New Leaf Amiibo+ (Nintendo, 11/23/16) – 3,085 (267,322)

Classifica Hardware (tra parentesi, le vendite della settimana precedente)

Switch – 79,958 (64,387) PlayStation 4 – 20,021 (21,830) New 2DS XL – 10,323 (11,116) New 3DS XL – 7,296 (7,914) PlayStation 4 Pro – 6,037 (6,993) PlayStation Vita – 3,210 (3,576) 2DS – 1,484 (1,539) Xbox One X – 1,344 (New) New 3DS – 266 (287) Xbox One – 121 (114) PlayStation 3 – 41 (56) Wii U – 36 (38)

Sul fronte hardware, continua il predominio di Nintendo Switch con quasi 80.000 console vendute, seguito da PlayStation 4 e New Nintendo 2DS XL. Fanalino di coda per Xbox One, PlayStation 3 e Wii U.