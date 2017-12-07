Super Mario Run è il gioco gratis per iOS più scaricato da App Store Italia nel 2017

Giochi iPhone Gratis
- Super Mario Run
- Fight List Categories Game
- Tigerball
- Clash Royale
- Subway Surfers
- Candy Crush Saga
- 4 Immagini - 1 Parola
- Sniper 3D Shoot to Kill FPS
- Clash of Clans
- FIFA Football
Giochi iPhone a pagamento
- Plague Inc
- Minecraft
- Monopoly
- F1 2016
- Caduta Libera
- Football Manager Mobile 2017
- 60 Seconds! Atomic Adventure
- Hitman Sniper
- Assassin's Creed Identity
- Reigns
Giochi iPad Gratis
- Super Mario Run
- Clash Royale
- Tigerball
- FIFA Football
- Subway Surfers
- Roll the Ball Slide Puzzle
- Bubble Witch 3 Saga
- Clash of Clans
- Rolling Sky
- Sniper 3D Shoot to Kill FPS
Gioco iPad a pagamento
- Minecraft
- F1 2016
- Football Manager Mobile 2017
- 60 Seconds! Atomic Adventure
- The Escapists
- Monument Valley 2
- Assassin's Creed Identity
- Plague Inc.
- Caduta Libera
- Monopoly
Da notare il grande successo di Minecraft e Football Manager Mobile 2017, buoni risultati anche per Monopoly, Clash of Clans, Clash Royale e per il videogioco ufficiale di Caduta Libera, l'omonima trasmissione TV.
Quanto è interessante?
Vai ai commenti