  4. Super Mario Run è il gioco gratis per iOS più scaricato da App Store Italia nel 2017

Super Mario Run è il gioco gratis per iOS più scaricato da App Store Italia nel 2017

Apple pubblica le classifiche gaming di fine anno per l'App Store: Super Mario Run è il gioco gratis più scaricato dell'anno su iPhone e iPad, mentre Plague Inc trionfa nella categoria giochi a pagamento su iPhone, seguito da Minecraft Pocket Edition su iPad.

Giochi iPhone Gratis

  1. Super Mario Run
  2. Fight List Categories Game
  3. Tigerball
  4. Clash Royale
  5. Subway Surfers
  6. Candy Crush Saga
  7. 4 Immagini - 1 Parola
  8. Sniper 3D Shoot to Kill FPS
  9. Clash of Clans
  10. FIFA Football

Giochi iPhone a pagamento

  1. Plague Inc
  2. Minecraft
  3. Monopoly
  4. F1 2016
  5. Caduta Libera
  6. Football Manager Mobile 2017
  7. 60 Seconds! Atomic Adventure
  8. Hitman Sniper
  9. Assassin's Creed Identity
  10. Reigns

Giochi iPad Gratis

  1. Super Mario Run
  2. Clash Royale
  3. Tigerball
  4. FIFA Football
  5. Subway Surfers
  6. Roll the Ball Slide Puzzle
  7. Bubble Witch 3 Saga
  8. Clash of Clans
  9. Rolling Sky
  10. Sniper 3D Shoot to Kill FPS

Gioco iPad a pagamento

  1. Minecraft
  2. F1 2016
  3. Football Manager Mobile 2017
  4. 60 Seconds! Atomic Adventure
  5. The Escapists
  6. Monument Valley 2
  7. Assassin's Creed Identity
  8. Plague Inc.
  9. Caduta Libera
  10. Monopoly

Da notare il grande successo di Minecraft e Football Manager Mobile 2017, buoni risultati anche per Monopoly, Clash of Clans, Clash Royale e per il videogioco ufficiale di Caduta Libera, l'omonima trasmissione TV.

