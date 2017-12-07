Super Mario Run è il gioco gratis per iOS più scaricato da App Store Italia nel 2017

pubblica le classifiche gaming di fine anno per l'App Store:è il gioco gratis più scaricato dell'anno su iPhone e iPad, mentretrionfa nella categoria giochi a pagamento su iPhone, seguito dasu iPad.

Giochi iPhone Gratis

Super Mario Run Fight List Categories Game Tigerball Clash Royale Subway Surfers Candy Crush Saga 4 Immagini - 1 Parola Sniper 3D Shoot to Kill FPS Clash of Clans FIFA Football

Giochi iPhone a pagamento

Plague Inc Minecraft Monopoly F1 2016 Caduta Libera Football Manager Mobile 2017 60 Seconds! Atomic Adventure Hitman Sniper Assassin's Creed Identity Reigns

Giochi iPad Gratis

Super Mario Run Clash Royale Tigerball FIFA Football Subway Surfers Roll the Ball Slide Puzzle Bubble Witch 3 Saga Clash of Clans Rolling Sky Sniper 3D Shoot to Kill FPS

Gioco iPad a pagamento

Minecraft F1 2016 Football Manager Mobile 2017 60 Seconds! Atomic Adventure The Escapists Monument Valley 2 Assassin's Creed Identity Plague Inc. Caduta Libera Monopoly

Da notare il grande successo di Minecraft e Football Manager Mobile 2017, buoni risultati anche per Monopoly, Clash of Clans, Clash Royale e per il videogioco ufficiale di Caduta Libera, l'omonima trasmissione TV.