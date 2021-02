Super Nintendo World: il design dei cactus è stato copiato da una mod?

Wow. I actually think Super Nintendo World's designers used art from Newer Super Mario Bros. Wii (a NSMBW mod) as a reference for their cacti. They have a somewhat distinct shape, were made specifically for Newer, and show up when you Google "New Super Mario Bros. Wii cactus". pic.twitter.com/CWrHiXCsj3

I didn't work on Newer Wii but am currently on the Newer Team making the remastered version. One of the artists noticed, we told some of the original developers and they seemed to agree that it was definitely Newer's cacti. Lol.