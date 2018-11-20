Everyeye.itLogo Everyeye.it
Super Robot Wars T annunciato per PlayStation 4 e Switch

di

Bandai Namco Games Japan ha annunciato Super Robot Wars T, insieme a Super Robot Wars DD (mobile), previsto per il 2019 in Giappone nei formati PlayStation 4 e Switch, una versione per PlayStation Vita invece non è prevista, al contrario di quanto accaduto con i precedenti episodi della saga.

Il gioco presenterà robot tratti dalle seguenti serie:

  • Invincible Robo Trider G7
  • Aura Battler Dunbine
  • New Story of Aura Battler Dunbine
  • Mobile Suit Zeta Gundam
  • Mobile Suit Gundam ZZ
  • Mobile Suit Gundam: Char’s Counterattack
  • Mobile Suit Gundam: Char’s Counterattack – Beltorchika’s Children
  • Mobile Suit Crossbone Gundam
  • Mobile Suit Crossbone Gundam: Skull Heart
  • Mobile Suit Crossbone Gundam: Steel 7
  • Mobile Fighter G Gundam
  • Armored Trooper Votoms
  • Armored Trooper Votoms: The Last Red Soldier
  • Armored Trooper Votoms: Big Battle
  • The Brave Express Might Gaine
  • The King of Braves GaoGaiGar
  • Cowboy Bebop (New)
  • Gunbuster
  • Martian Successor Nadesico: The Motion Picture – Prince of Darkness
  • Getter Robo Armageddon
  • Mazinger Z: Infinity
  • Arcadia of My Youth: Endless Orbit SSX
  • Magic Knight Rayearth
  • Gun Sword
  • Rakuen Tsuihou: Expelled from Paradise

Bandai Namco ha pubblicato un primo teaser di Super Robot Wars T senza però diffondere ulteriori dettagli sul progetto, il publisher ha confermato che la versione PS4 arriverà anche nel Sudest Asiatico (Singapore, Malesia, Tailandia, Indonesia e Filippine) in una edizione tradotta in lingua inglese, nessuna conferma invece riguardo il lancio in Occidente.

