Super Robot Wars T annunciato per PlayStation 4 e Switch

Bandai Namco Games Japan ha annunciato Super Robot Wars T, insieme a Super Robot Wars DD (mobile), previsto per il 2019 in Giappone nei formati PlayStation 4 e Switch, una versione per PlayStation Vita invece non è prevista, al contrario di quanto accaduto con i precedenti episodi della saga.
Il gioco presenterà robot tratti dalle seguenti serie:
- Invincible Robo Trider G7
- Aura Battler Dunbine
- New Story of Aura Battler Dunbine
- Mobile Suit Zeta Gundam
- Mobile Suit Gundam ZZ
- Mobile Suit Gundam: Char’s Counterattack
- Mobile Suit Gundam: Char’s Counterattack – Beltorchika’s Children
- Mobile Suit Crossbone Gundam
- Mobile Suit Crossbone Gundam: Skull Heart
- Mobile Suit Crossbone Gundam: Steel 7
- Mobile Fighter G Gundam
- Armored Trooper Votoms
- Armored Trooper Votoms: The Last Red Soldier
- Armored Trooper Votoms: Big Battle
- The Brave Express Might Gaine
- The King of Braves GaoGaiGar
- Cowboy Bebop (New)
- Gunbuster
- Martian Successor Nadesico: The Motion Picture – Prince of Darkness
- Getter Robo Armageddon
- Mazinger Z: Infinity
- Arcadia of My Youth: Endless Orbit SSX
- Magic Knight Rayearth
- Gun Sword
- Rakuen Tsuihou: Expelled from Paradise
Bandai Namco ha pubblicato un primo teaser di Super Robot Wars T senza però diffondere ulteriori dettagli sul progetto, il publisher ha confermato che la versione PS4 arriverà anche nel Sudest Asiatico (Singapore, Malesia, Tailandia, Indonesia e Filippine) in una edizione tradotta in lingua inglese, nessuna conferma invece riguardo il lancio in Occidente.