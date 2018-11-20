Super Robot Wars T annunciato per PlayStation 4 e Switch

Bandai Namco Games Japan ha annunciato Super Robot Wars T, insieme a Super Robot Wars DD (mobile), previsto per il 2019 in Giappone nei formati PlayStation 4 e Switch, una versione per PlayStation Vita invece non è prevista, al contrario di quanto accaduto con i precedenti episodi della saga.

Il gioco presenterà robot tratti dalle seguenti serie:

Invincible Robo Trider G7

Aura Battler Dunbine

New Story of Aura Battler Dunbine

Mobile Suit Zeta Gundam

Mobile Suit Gundam ZZ

Mobile Suit Gundam: Char’s Counterattack

Mobile Suit Gundam: Char’s Counterattack – Beltorchika’s Children

Mobile Suit Crossbone Gundam

Mobile Suit Crossbone Gundam: Skull Heart

Mobile Suit Crossbone Gundam: Steel 7

Mobile Fighter G Gundam

Armored Trooper Votoms

Armored Trooper Votoms: The Last Red Soldier

Armored Trooper Votoms: Big Battle

The Brave Express Might Gaine

The King of Braves GaoGaiGar

Cowboy Bebop (New)

Gunbuster

Martian Successor Nadesico: The Motion Picture – Prince of Darkness

Getter Robo Armageddon

Mazinger Z: Infinity

Arcadia of My Youth: Endless Orbit SSX

Magic Knight Rayearth

Gun Sword

Rakuen Tsuihou: Expelled from Paradise

Bandai Namco ha pubblicato un primo teaser di Super Robot Wars T senza però diffondere ulteriori dettagli sul progetto, il publisher ha confermato che la versione PS4 arriverà anche nel Sudest Asiatico (Singapore, Malesia, Tailandia, Indonesia e Filippine) in una edizione tradotta in lingua inglese, nessuna conferma invece riguardo il lancio in Occidente.