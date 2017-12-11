Super Robot Wars X annunciato per PlayStation 4 e PlayStation Vita

Il gioco conterrà robot tratti dalle seguenti serie:
- The Unchallengable Daitarn 3
- Aura Battler Dunbine
- New Story of Aura Battler Dunbine
- Mobile Suit Zeta Gundam
- Mobile Suit Gundam ZZ
- Mobile Suit Gundam: Char’s Counterattack
- Mobile Suit Gundam: Char’s Counterattack – Beltorchika’s Children
- Mobile Suit Gundam F91
- Mobile Suit Gundam Wing: Endless Waltz
- Mobile Suit Crossbone Gundam: The Steel Seven
- Gundam Reconguista in G
- Mashin Hero Wataru
- Nadia: The Secret of Blue Water
- Brave Express Mightgaine
- Gurren Lagann
- Gurren Lagann the Movie: The Lights in the Sky are Stars
- Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion R2
- True Mazinger Edition Z: The Impact!
- True Mazinger ZERO vs. Great General of Darkness
- Mazinkaiser
- Buddy Complex
- Buddy Complex Final Act: Into the Skies of Tomorrow
- Cross Ange: Rondo of Angels and Dragons
I giocatori giapponesi possono prenotare la speciale "Premium Anime Song & Sound Edition" che include oltre al gioco un CD con 35 brani musicali tratti dalle colonne sonore degli anime citati poco sopra. Al momento non ci sono conferme riguardo il possibile arrivo di Super Robot Wars X in Occidente.
