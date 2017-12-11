Super Robot Wars X annunciato per PlayStation 4 e PlayStation Vita

ha annunciatoper PlayStation 4 e Vita: il gioco sarà disponibile in Giappone dal 29 marzo 2018 su PlayStation 4 e Vita e arriverà in Asia (Singapore, Malesia, Tailanda, Filippe e Indonesia) il successivo 26 aprile, in versione tradotta con sottotitoli in inglese.

Il gioco conterrà robot tratti dalle seguenti serie:

The Unchallengable Daitarn 3

Aura Battler Dunbine

New Story of Aura Battler Dunbine

Mobile Suit Zeta Gundam

Mobile Suit Gundam ZZ

Mobile Suit Gundam: Char’s Counterattack

Mobile Suit Gundam: Char’s Counterattack – Beltorchika’s Children

Mobile Suit Gundam F91

Mobile Suit Gundam Wing: Endless Waltz

Mobile Suit Crossbone Gundam: The Steel Seven

Gundam Reconguista in G

Mashin Hero Wataru

Nadia: The Secret of Blue Water

Brave Express Mightgaine

Gurren Lagann

Gurren Lagann the Movie: The Lights in the Sky are Stars

Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion R2

True Mazinger Edition Z: The Impact!

True Mazinger ZERO vs. Great General of Darkness

Mazinkaiser

Buddy Complex

Buddy Complex Final Act: Into the Skies of Tomorrow

Cross Ange: Rondo of Angels and Dragons

I giocatori giapponesi possono prenotare la speciale "Premium Anime Song & Sound Edition" che include oltre al gioco un CD con 35 brani musicali tratti dalle colonne sonore degli anime citati poco sopra. Al momento non ci sono conferme riguardo il possibile arrivo di Super Robot Wars X in Occidente.