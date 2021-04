Super Seducer: blocco su Twitch e porting rifiutati su Switch dopo la rimozione da Steam

Super Seducer 1 & 2 won’t be coming to Switch



Games fully ported and had been through 1 QA round.



We did check initially and N said they'd publish if we got appropriate ratings.



I’m not so surprised and do not blame Nintendo - was probably due to Steam & controversy worries. pic.twitter.com/hyWa3KHnHu — Richard La Ruina (@RichardGambler) April 1, 2021

Does anyone at all have a contact at @Steam who they could ask to take a look at this?



It’s so unfair that we don’t want to give up.

Obviously we didn’t set out to break their rules.



Even if they overturn the decision in 6 months or year, it would be worth it to us. — Richard La Ruina (@RichardGambler) March 30, 2021