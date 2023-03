Super Smash Bros 6 su Nintendo Switch 2? No, i fan vogliono tutt'altro

This may be a semi-unpopular opinion but I’d rather they just release a Deluxe edition of Smash Ultimate for the next system (whenever that may be) with new characters/stages/etc. That or do a COMPLETE reboot with totally new move sets for every returning character. https://t.co/rNS7b6DVeD

Literally look at the economy of play Nintendo has set up with Mario Kart 8.



They’ve repurposed and repackaged the same game since 2014 and it’s making MILLIONS to this day.



With Sakurai more or less done, this provides the same profit with 1/20th of the overhead cost.