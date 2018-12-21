Super Smash Bros, Judgment e God Eater 3 guidano la classifica settimanale giapponese

Media create ha pubblicato la classifica software giapponese relativa alla settimana conclusasi il 16 dicembre. Come ampiamente previsto, Super Smash Bros Ultimate rimane in vetta, ottimi risultati anche per le new entry God Eater 3 e Judgement, che si piazzano in seconda e terza posizione.
Classifica Software giapponese 10-16 dicembre 2018 (copie vendute nell'ultima settimana/copie totali)
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate – Switch – 406,617/1,627,152
- God Eater 3 – PS4 – 150,523/New
- Judgment – PS4 – 148,246/New
- Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! e Pokemon: Let’s Go, Eevee! – Switch – 108,773/1,121,020
- Super Mario Party – Switch – 97,529/587,295
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Switch – 29,422/1,911,174
- Minecraft – Switch – 27,625/431,410
- Splatoon 2 – Switch – 27,035/2,767,712
- Super Mario Odyssey – Switch – 14,417/1,880,842
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – Switch – 13,670/1,195,951
- Kirby Star Allies – Switch – 12,027/670,296
- Peach Ball: Senran Kagura – Switch – 10,321/New
- Luigi’s Mansion – 3DS – 9,575/64,375
- Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum ‘n’ Fun! – Switch – 8,063/244,283
- Battlefield V – PS4 – 6,846/148,170
- Pokemon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon – 3DS – 6,665/1,780,187
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 – PS4 – 6,536/492,033
- Nintendo Labo – Toy-Con 3: Vehicle Kit – Switch – 5,938/49,389
- Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker – Switch – 5,640/154,936
- Mario Tennis Aces – Switch – 5,318/381,800
God Eater 3 ha venduto circa 150.000 copie nella settimana di lancio, risultato molto vicino a quello ottenuto da God Eater Resurrection (168.000 copie), che però poteva contare anche sull'edizione PS Vita, molto apprezzata nella Terra del Sol Levante. Positivi anche i numeri di Judgment (conosciuto come Judge Eyes in Giappone), che è riuscito a piazzare circa il 66% delle copie totali disponibili per l'acquisto. Chiudono la top 5 Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! & Let’s Go, Eevee! e Super Mario Party. Che ne pensate della classifica software giapponese?