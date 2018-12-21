Everyeye.itLogo Everyeye.it
Super Smash Bros, Judgment e God Eater 3 guidano la classifica settimanale giapponese

Media create ha pubblicato la classifica software giapponese relativa alla settimana conclusasi il 16 dicembre. Come ampiamente previsto, Super Smash Bros Ultimate rimane in vetta, ottimi risultati anche per le new entry God Eater 3 e Judgement, che si piazzano in seconda e terza posizione.

Classifica Software giapponese 10-16 dicembre 2018 (copie vendute nell'ultima settimana/copie totali)

  1. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate – Switch – 406,617/1,627,152
  2. God Eater 3 – PS4 – 150,523/New
  3. Judgment – PS4 – 148,246/New
  4. Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! e Pokemon: Let’s Go, Eevee! – Switch – 108,773/1,121,020
  5. Super Mario Party – Switch – 97,529/587,295
  6. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Switch – 29,422/1,911,174
  7. Minecraft – Switch – 27,625/431,410
  8. Splatoon 2 – Switch – 27,035/2,767,712
  9. Super Mario Odyssey – Switch – 14,417/1,880,842
  10. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – Switch – 13,670/1,195,951
  11. Kirby Star Allies – Switch – 12,027/670,296
  12. Peach Ball: Senran Kagura – Switch – 10,321/New
  13. Luigi’s Mansion – 3DS – 9,575/64,375
  14. Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum ‘n’ Fun! – Switch – 8,063/244,283
  15. Battlefield V – PS4 – 6,846/148,170
  16. Pokemon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon – 3DS – 6,665/1,780,187
  17. Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 – PS4 – 6,536/492,033
  18. Nintendo Labo – Toy-Con 3: Vehicle Kit – Switch – 5,938/49,389
  19. Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker – Switch – 5,640/154,936
  20. Mario Tennis Aces – Switch – 5,318/381,800

God Eater 3 ha venduto circa 150.000 copie nella settimana di lancio, risultato molto vicino a quello ottenuto da God Eater Resurrection (168.000 copie), che però poteva contare anche sull'edizione PS Vita, molto apprezzata nella Terra del Sol Levante. Positivi anche i numeri di Judgment (conosciuto come Judge Eyes in Giappone), che è riuscito a piazzare circa il 66% delle copie totali disponibili per l'acquisto. Chiudono la top 5 Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! & Let’s Go, Eevee! e Super Mario Party. Che ne pensate della classifica software giapponese?

