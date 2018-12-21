Super Smash Bros, Judgment e God Eater 3 guidano la classifica settimanale giapponese

Media create ha pubblicato la classifica software giapponese relativa alla settimana conclusasi il 16 dicembre. Come ampiamente previsto, Super Smash Bros Ultimate rimane in vetta, ottimi risultati anche per le new entry God Eater 3 e Judgement, che si piazzano in seconda e terza posizione.

Classifica Software giapponese 10-16 dicembre 2018 (copie vendute nell'ultima settimana/copie totali)

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate – Switch – 406,617/1,627,152 God Eater 3 – PS4 – 150,523/New Judgment – PS4 – 148,246/New Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! e Pokemon: Let’s Go, Eevee! – Switch – 108,773/1,121,020 Super Mario Party – Switch – 97,529/587,295 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Switch – 29,422/1,911,174 Minecraft – Switch – 27,625/431,410 Splatoon 2 – Switch – 27,035/2,767,712 Super Mario Odyssey – Switch – 14,417/1,880,842 The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – Switch – 13,670/1,195,951 Kirby Star Allies – Switch – 12,027/670,296 Peach Ball: Senran Kagura – Switch – 10,321/New Luigi’s Mansion – 3DS – 9,575/64,375 Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum ‘n’ Fun! – Switch – 8,063/244,283 Battlefield V – PS4 – 6,846/148,170 Pokemon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon – 3DS – 6,665/1,780,187 Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 – PS4 – 6,536/492,033 Nintendo Labo – Toy-Con 3: Vehicle Kit – Switch – 5,938/49,389 Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker – Switch – 5,640/154,936 Mario Tennis Aces – Switch – 5,318/381,800

God Eater 3 ha venduto circa 150.000 copie nella settimana di lancio, risultato molto vicino a quello ottenuto da God Eater Resurrection (168.000 copie), che però poteva contare anche sull'edizione PS Vita, molto apprezzata nella Terra del Sol Levante. Positivi anche i numeri di Judgment (conosciuto come Judge Eyes in Giappone), che è riuscito a piazzare circa il 66% delle copie totali disponibili per l'acquisto. Chiudono la top 5 Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! & Let’s Go, Eevee! e Super Mario Party. Che ne pensate della classifica software giapponese?