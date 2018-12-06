Everyeye.itLogo Everyeye.it
Super Smash Bros Ultimate: la prima recensione di EDGE è positiva

Trapelano online i voti delle recensioni del prossimo numero di EDGE (327), tra cui troviamo Super Smash Bros, Tetris Effect, Hitman 2, Dèracinè per PlayStation VR, Battlefield V e Pokemon Let's GO Pikachu e Eevee.

Recensioni EDGE

  • Super Smash Bros Ultimate 9
  • Tetris Effect 9
  • Deracine 6
  • Pokemon Let's GO Eevee & Pikachu 7
  • Gwent The Witcher Card Game 8
  • Arca's Path VR 5
  • Black Bird 7
  • Fallout 76 4
  • HITMAN 2 8
  • Battlefield V 7
  • 11-11 Memories Retold 7

Positiva la recensione di Super Smash Bros Ultimate per Nintendo Switch, premiato con un voto pari a 9/10, meno calorosa invece l'accoglienza riservata a Fallout 76 (4/10) e Dèracinè 6/10, mentre Hitman 2 e Gwent The Witcher Card Game sembrano aver conquistato la redazione di EDGE portandosi a casa un voto di 8/10.

