GamesCom

Svelate le nomination dei GamesCom Award 2018 di Colonia

Svelate le nomination dei GamesCom Award 2018 di Colonia
La fase finale dei GamesCom Award 2018 è iniziata: la giuria, composta da giornalisti tedeschi e internazionali, nonché noti YouTuber e influencer, hanno nominato i candidati al premio. Più di 30 nuove produzioni si sono qualificate per la fase finale dell'evento.

Quest'anno, i vincitori saranno distinti in un totale di 29 categorie. Espositori e visitatori della GamesCom 2018 (dal 21 al 25 agosto 2018) attendono con impazienza di vedere chi sarà in grado di portare a casa uno degli ambiziosi trofei dopo la cerimonia di premiazione di martedì 21 agosto alle 12 nella Konrad-Adenauer-Saal (Centro congressi Nord).

Di seguito elenchiamo tutte le nomination dei GamesCom 2018 Award:

Miglior Action Game

  • Marvel's Spider-Man (Sony Interactive Entertainment)
  • Metro Exodus (Deep Silver)
  • Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (Activision Blizzard)

Miglior Add-on/DLC

  • Destiny 2: Forsaken (Activision Blizzard)
  • State of Decay 2 Daybreak (Microsoft)

Miglior Casual Game

  • Life is Strange 2 (Square Enix)
  • Persona 5: Dancing in Starlight (Koch Media)
  • Team Sonic Racing (Koch Media)

Miglior Family Game

  • LEGO DC Super-Villains (Warner Bros. Entertainment)
  • Life is Strange 2 (Square Enix)
  • Super Mario Party (Nintendo)

Miglior Puzzle Game

  • Astro Bot Rescue Mission (Sony Interactive Entertainment)
  • Ori and the Will of the Wisps (Microsoft)
  • Persona 5: Dancing in Starlight (Koch Media)

Miglior Racing Game

  • F1 2018 (Koch Media/Codemasters)
  • Forza Horizon 4 (Microsoft)
  • Team Sonic Racing (Koch Media)

Miglior RPG

  • Assassin's Creed Odyssey (Ubisoft)
  • Divinity: Original Sin 2 - Definitive Edition (Bandai Namco Entertainment)
  • Kingdom Hearts III (Square Enix)

Miglior Simulatore

  • Anno 1800 (Ubisoft)
  • F1 2018 (Koch Media/Codemasters)
  • Farming Simulator 19 (astragon Entertainment)

Miglior Social/Online Game

  • Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 (Activision Blizzard)
  • Dying Light Bad Blood (Techland)
  • Rend (Frostkeep Studios)

Miglior Sportivo

  • F1 2018 (Koch Media/Codemasters)
  • FIFA 19 (Electronic Arts)
  • PES 2019 (Konami)

Miglior Strategico

  • Anno 1800 (Ubisoft)
  • Divinity: Original Sin 2 - Definitive Edition (Bandai Namco Entertainment)
  • Total War: Three Kingdoms (Koch Media)

Miglior gioco PlayStation 4

  • Marvel's Spider-Man (Sony Interactive Entertainment)
  • Assassin's Creed Odyssey (Ubisoft)
  • Project Mephisto (working title)

Miglior gioco Xbox One

  • Ori and the Will of the Wisps (Microsoft)
  • Shadow of the Tomb Raider (Square Enix)
  • Forza Horizon 4 (Microsoft)

Miglior gioco Nintendo Switch

  • LEGO DC Super-Villains (Warner Bros. Entertainment)
  • Starlink - Battle for Atlas (Ubisoft)
  • Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo)

Miglior gioco PC

  • Anno 1800 (Ubisoft)
  • Life is Strange 2 (Square Enix)
  • Shadow of the Tomb Raider (Square Enix)

Miglior gioco Mobile

  • Hyperdrome (Travian Games)
  • Shadowgun War Games (MADFINGER Games)

Dall'inizio della fiera fino a venerdì 24 agosto alle 14:00, i fan e i visitatori della GamesCom possono votare i loro giochi preferiti. I vincitori verranno annunciati sabato 25 agosto alle 15:00 sul Red Bull Stage.

