Svelate le nomination dei GamesCom Award 2018 di Colonia

La fase finale dei GamesCom Award 2018 è iniziata: la giuria, composta da giornalisti tedeschi e internazionali, nonché noti YouTuber e influencer, hanno nominato i candidati al premio. Più di 30 nuove produzioni si sono qualificate per la fase finale dell'evento.
Quest'anno, i vincitori saranno distinti in un totale di 29 categorie. Espositori e visitatori della GamesCom 2018 (dal 21 al 25 agosto 2018) attendono con impazienza di vedere chi sarà in grado di portare a casa uno degli ambiziosi trofei dopo la cerimonia di premiazione di martedì 21 agosto alle 12 nella Konrad-Adenauer-Saal (Centro congressi Nord).
Di seguito elenchiamo tutte le nomination dei GamesCom 2018 Award:
Miglior Action Game
- Marvel's Spider-Man (Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Metro Exodus (Deep Silver)
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (Activision Blizzard)
Miglior Add-on/DLC
- Destiny 2: Forsaken (Activision Blizzard)
- State of Decay 2 Daybreak (Microsoft)
Miglior Casual Game
- Life is Strange 2 (Square Enix)
- Persona 5: Dancing in Starlight (Koch Media)
- Team Sonic Racing (Koch Media)
Miglior Family Game
- LEGO DC Super-Villains (Warner Bros. Entertainment)
- Life is Strange 2 (Square Enix)
- Super Mario Party (Nintendo)
Miglior Puzzle Game
- Astro Bot Rescue Mission (Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps (Microsoft)
- Persona 5: Dancing in Starlight (Koch Media)
Miglior Racing Game
- F1 2018 (Koch Media/Codemasters)
- Forza Horizon 4 (Microsoft)
- Team Sonic Racing (Koch Media)
Miglior RPG
- Assassin's Creed Odyssey (Ubisoft)
- Divinity: Original Sin 2 - Definitive Edition (Bandai Namco Entertainment)
- Kingdom Hearts III (Square Enix)
Miglior Simulatore
- Anno 1800 (Ubisoft)
- F1 2018 (Koch Media/Codemasters)
- Farming Simulator 19 (astragon Entertainment)
Miglior Social/Online Game
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 (Activision Blizzard)
- Dying Light Bad Blood (Techland)
- Rend (Frostkeep Studios)
Miglior Sportivo
- F1 2018 (Koch Media/Codemasters)
- FIFA 19 (Electronic Arts)
- PES 2019 (Konami)
Miglior Strategico
- Anno 1800 (Ubisoft)
- Divinity: Original Sin 2 - Definitive Edition (Bandai Namco Entertainment)
- Total War: Three Kingdoms (Koch Media)
Miglior gioco PlayStation 4
- Marvel's Spider-Man (Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Assassin's Creed Odyssey (Ubisoft)
- Project Mephisto (working title)
Miglior gioco Xbox One
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps (Microsoft)
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider (Square Enix)
- Forza Horizon 4 (Microsoft)
Miglior gioco Nintendo Switch
- LEGO DC Super-Villains (Warner Bros. Entertainment)
- Starlink - Battle for Atlas (Ubisoft)
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo)
Miglior gioco PC
- Anno 1800 (Ubisoft)
- Life is Strange 2 (Square Enix)
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider (Square Enix)
Miglior gioco Mobile
- Hyperdrome (Travian Games)
- Shadowgun War Games (MADFINGER Games)
Dall'inizio della fiera fino a venerdì 24 agosto alle 14:00, i fan e i visitatori della GamesCom possono votare i loro giochi preferiti. I vincitori verranno annunciati sabato 25 agosto alle 15:00 sul Red Bull Stage.