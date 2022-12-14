Svelati i vincitori degli Esports Awards 2022: ecco i migliori team e analyst dell'anno

Mentre ai The Game Awards 2022 Riot Games ha vinto tutti i premi esport, sul palcoscenico degli Esports Awards 2022 la situazione è stata leggermente diversa e più eterogenea: i fan e la stampa hanno comunque premiato più volte Riot Games in più occasioni, ma vediamo tutti i vincitori dei trofei assegnati all’iconico evento del settore.

Nella notte più importante per celebrare l’industria degli esport sono stati consegnati moltissimi premi, suddivisi rigorosamente a seconda della periferica di gioco e del ruolo coperto nel settore, tra publisher, giornalisti, content creator e molto altro ancora.

A essere introdotti come Lifetime Achievement Class of 2022, in primis, sono state alcune icone del mondo esport:

Dennis ‘Thresh’ Fong

Daniel ‘OGRE1’ Ryan & Tom ‘OGRE2’ Ryan

Emil ‘HeatoN’ Christensen

Morgan Romine, PhD

Jason Lake

Alexander Garfield

Di seguito, invece, tutti i premi assegnati durante l’evento e i rispettivi vincitori.

Esports PC Player of the Year: S1mple

Esports Team of the Year: LOUD

Esports Org of the Year: OpTic Gaming

Esports Coach of the Year: B1ade

Esports PC Rookie of the Year: mONESY

Esports Controller player of the Year: FormaL

Esports Controller Rookie of the Year: Seikoo

Esports Mobile Player of the Year: Ceng ‘Order’ Zehai

Esports Colour Caster of the Year: Andy ‘Bravo’ Dudynsky

Esports Desk Analyst: Jessica ‘JessGOAT’ Bolden

Esports Host of the Year: James ‘Dash’ Patterson

Esports Play-By-Play Caster of the Year: Lauren ‘Pansy’ Scott

Content Group of the Year: S8ul esports

Esports Content Creator of the Year: Hungrybox

Esports Content Series of the Year: Players

Esports Game of the Year: Valorant

Esports Mobile Game of the Year: PUBG Mobile

Esports Personality of the Year: Nadeshot

Esports Play of the Year: Twistzz @ IEM Cologne

Streamer of the Year: Ibai

Esports Commercial Partner of the Year: Verizon

Esports Coverage Platform: Dexerto

Esports Hardware Provider: Logitech

Esports Journalist of the Year: Ashley Kang

Esports Publisher of the Year: Riot Games

Esports Supporting Service of the Year: Esports Engine

Esports Broadcast/Production Team of the Year: Riot Games

Esports Apparel of the Year: 100 Thieves

Esports Cosplay of the Year: Kinpatsu Cosplay

Esports Creative of the Year: Christian Skimmeland

Esports Creative Piece of the Year: The Bellhop

Esports Creative Team of the Year: LOUD

Esports Collegiate Program of the Year: University of Hawaii

Esports Collegiate Ambassador of the Year: Christine Fan

