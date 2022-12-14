Svelati i vincitori degli Esports Awards 2022: ecco i migliori team e analyst dell'anno
Mentre ai The Game Awards 2022 Riot Games ha vinto tutti i premi esport, sul palcoscenico degli Esports Awards 2022 la situazione è stata leggermente diversa e più eterogenea: i fan e la stampa hanno comunque premiato più volte Riot Games in più occasioni, ma vediamo tutti i vincitori dei trofei assegnati all’iconico evento del settore.
Nella notte più importante per celebrare l’industria degli esport sono stati consegnati moltissimi premi, suddivisi rigorosamente a seconda della periferica di gioco e del ruolo coperto nel settore, tra publisher, giornalisti, content creator e molto altro ancora.
A essere introdotti come Lifetime Achievement Class of 2022, in primis, sono state alcune icone del mondo esport:
- Dennis ‘Thresh’ Fong
- Daniel ‘OGRE1’ Ryan & Tom ‘OGRE2’ Ryan
- Emil ‘HeatoN’ Christensen
- Morgan Romine, PhD
- Jason Lake
- Alexander Garfield
Di seguito, invece, tutti i premi assegnati durante l’evento e i rispettivi vincitori.
- Esports PC Player of the Year: S1mple
- Esports Team of the Year: LOUD
- Esports Org of the Year: OpTic Gaming
- Esports Coach of the Year: B1ade
- Esports PC Rookie of the Year: mONESY
- Esports Controller player of the Year: FormaL
- Esports Controller Rookie of the Year: Seikoo
- Esports Mobile Player of the Year: Ceng ‘Order’ Zehai
- Esports Colour Caster of the Year: Andy ‘Bravo’ Dudynsky
- Esports Desk Analyst: Jessica ‘JessGOAT’ Bolden
- Esports Host of the Year: James ‘Dash’ Patterson
- Esports Play-By-Play Caster of the Year: Lauren ‘Pansy’ Scott
- Content Group of the Year: S8ul esports
- Esports Content Creator of the Year: Hungrybox
- Esports Content Series of the Year: Players
- Esports Game of the Year: Valorant
- Esports Mobile Game of the Year: PUBG Mobile
- Esports Personality of the Year: Nadeshot
- Esports Play of the Year: Twistzz @ IEM Cologne
- Streamer of the Year: Ibai
- Esports Commercial Partner of the Year: Verizon
- Esports Coverage Platform: Dexerto
- Esports Hardware Provider: Logitech
- Esports Journalist of the Year: Ashley Kang
- Esports Publisher of the Year: Riot Games
- Esports Supporting Service of the Year: Esports Engine
- Esports Broadcast/Production Team of the Year: Riot Games
- Esports Apparel of the Year: 100 Thieves
- Esports Cosplay of the Year: Kinpatsu Cosplay
- Esports Creative of the Year: Christian Skimmeland
- Esports Creative Piece of the Year: The Bellhop
- Esports Creative Team of the Year: LOUD
- Esports Collegiate Program of the Year: University of Hawaii
- Esports Collegiate Ambassador of the Year: Christine Fan
Parlando sempre di esport, ecco gli ultimi cambiamenti all’ecosistema competitivo di Rainbow Six: Siege.
