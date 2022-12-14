Everyeye.itLogo Everyeye.it
Svelati i vincitori degli Esports Awards 2022: ecco i migliori team e analyst dell'anno

Mentre ai The Game Awards 2022 Riot Games ha vinto tutti i premi esport, sul palcoscenico degli Esports Awards 2022 la situazione è stata leggermente diversa e più eterogenea: i fan e la stampa hanno comunque premiato più volte Riot Games in più occasioni, ma vediamo tutti i vincitori dei trofei assegnati all’iconico evento del settore.

Nella notte più importante per celebrare l’industria degli esport sono stati consegnati moltissimi premi, suddivisi rigorosamente a seconda della periferica di gioco e del ruolo coperto nel settore, tra publisher, giornalisti, content creator e molto altro ancora.

A essere introdotti come Lifetime Achievement Class of 2022, in primis, sono state alcune icone del mondo esport:

  • Dennis ‘Thresh’ Fong
  • Daniel ‘OGRE1’ Ryan & Tom ‘OGRE2’ Ryan
  • Emil ‘HeatoN’ Christensen
  • Morgan Romine, PhD
  • Jason Lake
  • Alexander Garfield

Di seguito, invece, tutti i premi assegnati durante l’evento e i rispettivi vincitori.

  • Esports PC Player of the Year: S1mple
  • Esports Team of the Year: LOUD
  • Esports Org of the Year: OpTic Gaming
  • Esports Coach of the Year: B1ade
  • Esports PC Rookie of the Year: mONESY
  • Esports Controller player of the Year: FormaL
  • Esports Controller Rookie of the Year: Seikoo
  • Esports Mobile Player of the Year: Ceng ‘Order’ Zehai
  • Esports Colour Caster of the Year: Andy ‘Bravo’ Dudynsky
  • Esports Desk Analyst: Jessica ‘JessGOAT’ Bolden
  • Esports Host of the Year: James ‘Dash’ Patterson
  • Esports Play-By-Play Caster of the Year: Lauren ‘Pansy’ Scott
  • Content Group of the Year: S8ul esports
  • Esports Content Creator of the Year: Hungrybox
  • Esports Content Series of the Year: Players
  • Esports Game of the Year: Valorant
  • Esports Mobile Game of the Year: PUBG Mobile
  • Esports Personality of the Year: Nadeshot
  • Esports Play of the Year: Twistzz @ IEM Cologne
  • Streamer of the Year: Ibai
  • Esports Commercial Partner of the Year: Verizon
  • Esports Coverage Platform: Dexerto
  • Esports Hardware Provider: Logitech
  • Esports Journalist of the Year: Ashley Kang
  • Esports Publisher of the Year: Riot Games
  • Esports Supporting Service of the Year: Esports Engine
  • Esports Broadcast/Production Team of the Year: Riot Games
  • Esports Apparel of the Year: 100 Thieves
  • Esports Cosplay of the Year: Kinpatsu Cosplay
  • Esports Creative of the Year: Christian Skimmeland
  • Esports Creative Piece of the Year: The Bellhop
  • Esports Creative Team of the Year: LOUD
  • Esports Collegiate Program of the Year: University of Hawaii
  • Esports Collegiate Ambassador of the Year: Christine Fan

Parlando sempre di esport, ecco gli ultimi cambiamenti all’ecosistema competitivo di Rainbow Six: Siege.

