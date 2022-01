Switch, vendite inarrestabili: solo giochi Nintendo nella nuova Top 30 giapponese

[Famitsu sales 01/03->01/09]

Another top 30 full of Switch games. It is the 6th time there is such a domination from one console since 1995 and each time it was the Nintendo Switch.



I think I will stop to report this info, as it becomes normal stuff ^^ https://t.co/2znhWY5zLt pic.twitter.com/0CsFK3Wvjz