Take-Two ha cancellato il nuovo gioco di Hangar 13, Mafia 4 non si farà?

NEWS: Take-Two/2K has canceled a new game from Hangar 13, code-named Volt, which has been in development in various forms since 2017, sources tell Bloomberg. Today's earnings suggest that the project cost $53 million. Not yet clear if there will be layoffs https://t.co/qnJkrIOnKg — Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) November 3, 2021

Volt was a new IP - rumors of Hangar 13 making a Mafia 4 were always false, aside from their early attempts in 2016-2017 (read this article for more: https://t.co/AzNQVoM2FF) — Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) November 3, 2021