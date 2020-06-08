Tales of Arise batte Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 tra i Most Wanted di Famitsu
Davide Leoni
A sorpresa, The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 per Nintendo Switch non è più il leader della classifica Most Wanted di Famitsu, il gioco è stato superato da Tales of Arise, che risulta questa settimana il gioco più atteso dal pubblico giapponese.
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 dominava la Top 30 da settimane, tallonato proprio dal nuovo Tales of che ora agguanta il primo gradino del podio, seguito proprio da BOTW2 e Ghost of Tsushima, ottimo risultato quest'ultimo per un titolo prodotto in Occidente.
Most Wanted Famitsu 8 giugno 2020
- [PS4] Tales of Arise – 620 voti
- [NSW] The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 – 571 voti
- [PS4] Ghost of Tsushima – 488 voti
- [NSW] Bravely Default II – 475 voti
- [NSW] Bayonetta 3 – 447 voti
- [PS4] Cyberpunk 2077 – 435 voti
- [PS4] The Last of Us Parte II – 326 voti
- [NSW] Ushiro – 297 voti
- [PS4] The Legend of Heroes Hajimari no Kiseki – 278 voti
- [NSW] Shin Megami Tensei V – 265 voti
- [NSW] Rune Factory 5 – 257 voti
- [PS4] Genshin Impact – 242 voti
- [NSW] Momotaro Densetsu Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! – 225 voti
- [PS4] NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139… – 196 voti
- [PS4] Granblue Fantasy Relink – 178 voti
- [NSW] Pro Yakyuu Famitsa 2020 – 166 voti
- [PS4] Sword Art Online Alicization Lycoris – 162 voti
- [PS4] Fairy Tail – 154 voti
- [PS4] R-Type Final 2 – 151 voti
- [NSW] Brigandine The Legend of Runersia – 141 voti
- [PS4] Metal Max Xeno Reborn – 135 voti
- [PS4] Root Film – 133 voti
- [PS4] Mobile Suit Gundam Extreme V. Maxi Boost ON – 129 voti
- [PS4] Shoujo Jigoku no Doku Musume – 117 voti
- [PS4] Anonymous;Code – 114 voti
- [PS4] Assassin's Creed Valhalla – 106 voti
- [PS4] The Idolmaster Starlit Season – 104 voti
- [PSV] Anonymous;Code – 101 voti
- [NSW] Mr Driller DrillLand – 98 voti
- [NSW] Catherine Full Body – 95 voti
In classifica trovano spazio anche titoli come Root Film, Assassin's Creed Valhalla, Catherine Full Body per Nintendo Switch, Sword Art Online Alicization Lycoris, Bayonetta 3, Cyberpunk 2077 e The Last of Us Parte 2.
