Tales of Arise: spuntano dettagli anche su trama e gameplay del presunto gioco

I leak hanno indirizzato l'attenzione del pubblico in direzione di un potenziale Tales of Arise , del quale sono emersi riferimenti dapprima su 4chan ed in seguito anche su ResetEra. Ora, il titolo è coinvolto in ulteriori leak, che offrono dettagli su trama e gameplay. Come potete infatti verificare in calce a questa news, l'insider noto su Twitter come "Sabi" ha condiviso la presunta pagina dedicata al gioco Bandai Namco , e fornito dettagli di conseguenza. Secondo i cinguettii che vi riportiamo in calce, il gioco sarebbe ambientato sul pianeta di Dahna , il quale sarebbe stato governato per circa 300 anni da Rena , il "pianeta nel cielo". Oggetto di una sorta di venerazione, quest'ultimo avrebbe in realtà sfruttato le risorse e plagiato gli abitanti di Dahna. I protagonisti dell'avventura sarebbero due; presenti inoltre feature di gameplay tipiche della serie ed un combat system aggiornato. Il gioco sarebbe realizzato con Unreal Engine 4 e dovrebbe approdare su PC , Playstation 4 ed Xbox One . Per sapere se questi leak e voci di corridoio saranno confermati, non ci resta che attendere eventuali conferme direttamente nel corso dell' E3 2019 !

TALES OF ARISE

Challenge the Fate That Binds You

On the planet Dahna, reverence has always been given to Rena, the planet in the sky, as a land of the righteous and divine. Stories handed down for generations became truth and masked reality for the people of Dahna.#E3Spoilers — Sabi (@New_WabiSabi) 7 giugno 2019

For 300 years, Rena has ruled over Dahna, pillaging the planet of its resources and stripping people of their dignity and freedom.



Our tale begins with two people, born on different worlds, each looking to change their fate and create a new future. — Sabi (@New_WabiSabi) 7 giugno 2019

Featuring a new cast of characters, updated combat, and classic Tales of gameplay mechanics, experience the next chapter in the world-famous Tale of series, Tales of Arise. — Sabi (@New_WabiSabi) 7 giugno 2019

The Next Chapter

Experience the next chapter in the Tales of series, brought to life in stunning HD powered by Unreal Engine 4

Dynamic Action

Dynamic Action RPG featuring an updated battle system that retains classic Tales of gameplay — Sabi (@New_WabiSabi) 7 giugno 2019

A New Tale Awaits

Stunning Visuals

High quality animation created by ufotable#E3Spoilers — Sabi (@New_WabiSabi) 7 giugno 2019