Tales of Arise: spuntano dettagli anche su trama e gameplay del presunto gioco

Nel corso della notte tra venerdì 7 e sabato 8 giugno, si sono susseguiti una vasta serie di presunti leak. Tra i titoli coinvolti, oltre al presunto Elden Ring di From Software, anche il prossimo possibile capitolo della serie Tales of.

I leak hanno indirizzato l'attenzione del pubblico in direzione di un potenziale Tales of Arise, del quale sono emersi riferimenti dapprima su 4chan ed in seguito anche su ResetEra. Ora, il titolo è coinvolto in ulteriori leak, che offrono dettagli su trama e gameplay. Come potete infatti verificare in calce a questa news, l'insider noto su Twitter come "Sabi" ha condiviso la presunta pagina dedicata al gioco Bandai Namco, e fornito dettagli di conseguenza.

Secondo i cinguettii che vi riportiamo in calce, il gioco sarebbe ambientato sul pianeta di Dahna, il quale sarebbe stato governato per circa 300 anni da Rena, il "pianeta nel cielo". Oggetto di una sorta di venerazione, quest'ultimo avrebbe in realtà sfruttato le risorse e plagiato gli abitanti di Dahna. I protagonisti dell'avventura sarebbero due; presenti inoltre feature di gameplay tipiche della serie ed un combat system aggiornato. Il gioco sarebbe realizzato con Unreal Engine 4 e dovrebbe approdare su PC, Playstation 4 ed Xbox One.

Per sapere se questi leak e voci di corridoio saranno confermati, non ci resta che attendere eventuali conferme direttamente nel corso dell'E3 2019!

