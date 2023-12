Tales of Kenzera ZAU: un leak svela il gioco EA Original simile a Trine

🚨 UPCOMING GAME RELEASE 🚨



Here is one of the next unannounced EA Originals games to be released soon



🔷 Tales of Kenzera: ZAU 🔶



🔹Developer studio

🔸Genre & Gameplay preview

⌛️Release date

🎮Platforms

💲PC pricing



Check this out#TalesOfKenzerahttps://t.co/xEa3gqUMOs