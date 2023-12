Tanti auguri Baldur's Gate! La leggendaria serie RPG ha compiuto 25 anni

The original #BaldursGate launched on this day in 1998, and 25 years later Baldur's Gate 3 is 2023's GOTY and at least 200K gamers are playing it at all times.



BG2 is also riding this wave of popularity: 2023 has been a year of peak achievement activity among PlayTracker users. pic.twitter.com/q3mNgI0ZEW