Tekken 8 EVO Showcase annunciato: sarà rivelato l'ultimo personaggio del roster

Get ready for the next battle! On November 12 we've got:

- A show match with all of the TEKKEN 7 EVO Champs

- TEKKEN Talk with special guests Katsuhiro Harada, Michael Murray, and Kohei "Nakatsu" Ikeda

- The final TEKKEN 8 character reveal

You won't want to miss this! #TEKKEN8 🥊 https://t.co/OzAB0loTCi