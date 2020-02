TemTem: prima ondata di ban per il gioco ispirato a Pokémon

The team spent all morning checking banned accounts and player accounts saying "they didn't do anything illegal". We re-checked over 100 accounts.



Every single one of them was a legit ban. — Temtem (@PlayTemtem) February 3, 2020

And no, you're not going to get banned for casually finding a bug or an exploit. Only players intentionally and repeatedly ABUSING exploits are banned.



If you play in a regular way you're OK. We've made 100% sure before doing any bans and every data we've checked confirms that. — Temtem (@PlayTemtem) February 3, 2020