Temtem Showdown, il Pokémon-like è gratis: ora disponibile, ecco il link per il download

Temtem: Showdown is now available to download for FREE on @steam!



🔥100% free!

🔥 Build your team in seconds

🔥 Jump right into battle with other Tamers!

🔥 Take part in tournaments, even the TemCS

🔥 Experience Temtem's 2v2, no-RNG battle system

🔥 Become the #1 Legend Tamer! pic.twitter.com/RETwjn1nU2