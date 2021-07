Tencent pensa ad un 'testamento digitale' per oggetti ed account

The timing is fairly coincidental given Apple recently announced its own digital legacy service that lets users assign an administrator that can access their digital assets after death. Tencent's patent is similar, but allows direct transfer of items if stated in the will.

As we move towards a more digital world, the idea of virtual asset inheritance has become more important among aging netizens who have long standing online / game accounts with many digital items.



Tencent has not announced an actual digital inheritance plan just yet though.