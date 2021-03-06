The Ascent: l'iperrealismo degli scenari sci-fi nei nuovi scatti del GDR per PC e Xbox
Dopo aver condiviso delle cartoline di The Ascent a inizio 2021, Neon Giant ci rituffa nelle atmosfere distopiche di questo action GDR a tema sci-fi pubblicando una nuova carrellata di immagini e di clip che testimoniano, semmai ce ne fosse ancora bisogno, l'elevato tenore grafico e artistico dell'opera.
Tutto il materiale multimediale condiviso dalla software house svedese proviene dal loro profilo Twitter ufficiale tramite una serie di aggiornamenti sul progetto che ne confermano l'avanzato stadio di sviluppo.
Le nuove immagini di The Ascent aprono una finestra sul microcosmo cyberpunk da esplorare interpretando i ruoli dei "pacificatori", mentre le brevi animazioni (anch'esse rigorosamente in-engine e quindi rappresentative dell'esperienza di gioco finale) fanno da apripista alle numerose attività da poter svolgere tra hacking, combattimenti e sessioni open world.
Ad ogni scatto o clip, gli autori europei allegano anche un breve messaggio che fornisce ulteriori spunti di riflessione sulla storia, con un puzzle da ricomporre per ricostruire il caleidoscopico quadro degli eventi che si dipaneranno lungo l'avventura.
Lo sparatutto ruolistico di Neon Giant è atteso in uscita nel 2021 su PC, Xbox One e Xbox Series X/S, con approdo immediato nella ludoteca di Xbox Game Pass. Per saperne di più su questo ambizioso progetto in salsa futuristica, vi invitiamo a leggere il nostro speciale di The Ascent a firma di Giuseppe Carrabba.
‼️ Notice to indents.— The Ascent (@AscentTheGame) March 5, 2021
As all oxygen is supplied by the Ascent Group, we’re asking for you to breathe 10% less during the day. If you don’t manage this, your oxygen will be switched off for 2.4 hours in the evening.
-The Ascent Group pic.twitter.com/m3a3EdxW0W
>>Indent Life Hack No. 01<<— The Ascent (@AscentTheGame) March 2, 2021
//: Forgot your key card // Demonstrate your haxor skillz by showing doors and other tech who's boss :// pic.twitter.com/6h9CKrjcxu
‼️ Remember indents! Always take your mandatory 5 minute break each week for optimum indent performance.— The Ascent (@AscentTheGame) February 26, 2021
We don't want you to go dying on us from something as silly as stress or lost limbs.
- V͓̽e͓̽l͓̽e͓̽s͓̽ ͓̽I͓̽n͓̽f͓̽o͓̽ ͓̽B͓̽o͓̽t͓̽ pic.twitter.com/Lio6iv1gGC
The Ascent Group - We believe in you.— The Ascent (@AscentTheGame) February 22, 2021
Just like we believe in the Tooth Fairy and free will. pic.twitter.com/bDT8LzKL2D
BOOM.— The Ascent (@AscentTheGame) February 20, 2021
Foot stomp. pic.twitter.com/h1pACoMMqi
[̵̥͒̆A̸̳̿͜p̴̤͒̏p̷͙̹̎é̶̹̄a̶͖͎͌͂l̶̗̰͠͝i̷̢̛̊n̴̨͎͆̆g̶̫̮̏ ̸̭̱̃̀Ç̶͚̋͊ơ̵͉n̸͓̱͘s̶̱̙̒ŭ̸͉̚m̴̖͕̔̋e̵̗͛͘r̷̮̓ ̷̰̈́̕V̵̥̻͝ḭ̶̅s̷̢̪͛̀ű̴̡̦ä̴̫́̄l̷̰͑͑]̷̗̍͘— The Ascent (@AscentTheGame) February 16, 2021
[̶̜͌̑C̷̩̲̈́o̵͉͖͐n̷̩̈s̸̬͚͘͝ų̵̫́ḿ̷͙̟͒e̵̯̭̎ ̴̞̞̓]̴̲͆͑
[̶̜͌̑C̷̩̲̈́o̵͉͖͐n̷̩̈s̸̬͚͘͝ų̵̫́ḿ̷͙̟͒e̵̯̭̎ ̴̞̞̓]̴̲͆͑ pic.twitter.com/PuMaSteTfE
The Ascent
- In Uscita su
- Xbox One X
- Xbox Series X
- Xbox One
- Genere: Action RPG
- Sviluppatore: Neon Giant
- Publisher: Neon Giant
Quanto attendi: The Ascent
Hype totali: 25
