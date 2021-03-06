Everyeye.itLogo Everyeye.it
The Ascent: l'iperrealismo degli scenari sci-fi nei nuovi scatti del GDR per PC e Xbox

Dopo aver condiviso delle cartoline di The Ascent a inizio 2021, Neon Giant ci rituffa nelle atmosfere distopiche di questo action GDR a tema sci-fi pubblicando una nuova carrellata di immagini e di clip che testimoniano, semmai ce ne fosse ancora bisogno, l'elevato tenore grafico e artistico dell'opera.

Tutto il materiale multimediale condiviso dalla software house svedese proviene dal loro profilo Twitter ufficiale tramite una serie di aggiornamenti sul progetto che ne confermano l'avanzato stadio di sviluppo.

Le nuove immagini di The Ascent aprono una finestra sul microcosmo cyberpunk da esplorare interpretando i ruoli dei "pacificatori", mentre le brevi animazioni (anch'esse rigorosamente in-engine e quindi rappresentative dell'esperienza di gioco finale) fanno da apripista alle numerose attività da poter svolgere tra hacking, combattimenti e sessioni open world.

Ad ogni scatto o clip, gli autori europei allegano anche un breve messaggio che fornisce ulteriori spunti di riflessione sulla storia, con un puzzle da ricomporre per ricostruire il caleidoscopico quadro degli eventi che si dipaneranno lungo l'avventura.

Lo sparatutto ruolistico di Neon Giant è atteso in uscita nel 2021 su PC, Xbox One e Xbox Series X/S, con approdo immediato nella ludoteca di Xbox Game Pass. Per saperne di più su questo ambizioso progetto in salsa futuristica, vi invitiamo a leggere il nostro speciale di The Ascent a firma di Giuseppe Carrabba.

The Ascent: un nuovo Action RPG Cyberpunk per Xbox Series X, Xbox One e PC

