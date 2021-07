Please ignore any reports that there are problems within The Ascent Group.



All indents must look at this shiny thing instead.



- V͓̽e͓̽l͓̽e͓̽s͓̽ ͓̽I͓̽n͓̽f͓̽o͓̽ ͓̽B̵̺̖͙͝o̶̹̰̓̐t͓̽ pic.twitter.com/cKWJEHHf6S