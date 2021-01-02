The Binding of Isaac Repentance: nuovo trailer e data d'uscita per il corposo DLC

È passato molto tempo dall'annuncio di The Binding of Isaac: Repentance, avvenuto nel settembre del 2018, ma sembra che l'attesa stia finalmente per finire. Con un nuovo trailer, il creatore Edmund McMillen ha confermato che il corposo DLC verrà lanciato il 31 marzo 2021 su Steam!

Il lancio avverrà in esclusiva su PC al prezzo di 14,99 dollari, che probabilmente in Italia si tradurranno in 14,99 euro. Nel corso dell'anno arriverà anche su console, ma Nicalis non ha specificato quali. Repentance rappresenta l'espansione finale di The Binding of Isaac Rebirth e, come il contenuto scaricabile che l'ha preceduto (Afterbirth), introduce un mucchio di novità, tra cui luoghi mai visti prima, nuovi nemici e boss, percorsi alternativi, combinazioni di armi inedite, tanti nuovi oggetti e alcuni fantastici personaggi. In sviluppo da ben tre anni, Repentance è stato descritto come la sfida più ardua della storia di Isaac.

Il trailer dell'annuncio è stato realizzato dal motion designer Alex Hicks, e stando a McMillen è ricco di indizi e riferimenti al passato, al presente e al futuro di The Binding of Isaac. Lo sviluppo di Repentance è pressoché terminato, ma i creatori hanno deciso di prendersi tutto il tempo necessario per rifinire e testare al meglio l'esperienza, fissando quindi l'uscita tra tre mesi.