The Binding of Isaac Repentance: nuovo trailer e data d'uscita per il corposo DLC
Antonio Izzo
È passato molto tempo dall'annuncio di The Binding of Isaac: Repentance, avvenuto nel settembre del 2018, ma sembra che l'attesa stia finalmente per finire. Con un nuovo trailer, il creatore Edmund McMillen ha confermato che il corposo DLC verrà lanciato il 31 marzo 2021 su Steam!
Il lancio avverrà in esclusiva su PC al prezzo di 14,99 dollari, che probabilmente in Italia si tradurranno in 14,99 euro. Nel corso dell'anno arriverà anche su console, ma Nicalis non ha specificato quali. Repentance rappresenta l'espansione finale di The Binding of Isaac Rebirth e, come il contenuto scaricabile che l'ha preceduto (Afterbirth), introduce un mucchio di novità, tra cui luoghi mai visti prima, nuovi nemici e boss, percorsi alternativi, combinazioni di armi inedite, tanti nuovi oggetti e alcuni fantastici personaggi. In sviluppo da ben tre anni, Repentance è stato descritto come la sfida più ardua della storia di Isaac.
Il trailer dell'annuncio è stato realizzato dal motion designer Alex Hicks, e stando a McMillen è ricco di indizi e riferimenti al passato, al presente e al futuro di The Binding of Isaac. Lo sviluppo di Repentance è pressoché terminato, ma i creatori hanno deciso di prendersi tutto il tempo necessario per rifinire e testare al meglio l'esperienza, fissando quindi l'uscita tra tre mesi.
Repentance release date trailer and blog post are live! spread the word! https://t.co/pgnNMV1SXb— Edmund McMillen (@edmundmcmillen) January 1, 2021
repentance is a sequel sized final expansion to isaac that will expand the game greatly, adding tons of new bosses, floors, alt paths, items, story elements, challenges and a few amazing characters ( and more! ) https://t.co/5Dq8Tntmrk— Edmund McMillen (@edmundmcmillen) January 2, 2021
it will come to console, not sure what ones are announced yet so i cant say, but they want it done asap. https://t.co/IJMuEhF1Av— Edmund McMillen (@edmundmcmillen) January 2, 2021
14.99 https://t.co/jcy25SFpOC— Edmund McMillen (@edmundmcmillen) January 2, 2021
nothing huge, we just wanted stuff to be perfect and it took longer than expect and holidays slowly down dev time a bit. we are really only off by 2 months but we want more testing done to repentance than previous dlcs so i pushed for end of march so we could test more https://t.co/37KUnRQw5q— Edmund McMillen (@edmundmcmillen) January 2, 2021
Altri contenuti per The Binding of Isaac Repentance
The Binding of Isaac Repentance
- In Uscita su
- Pc
- Date di Pubblicazione
- Pc : 31/03/2021
- Genere: Non disponibile
- Sviluppatore: Nicalis
- Publisher: Nicalis
Quanto attendi: The Binding of Isaac Repentance
Hype totali: 7
