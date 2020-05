The Cork approda su Kickstarter: tra metroidvania e souls-like, 2D e pixel art

We're doing this! The Cork on the Switch! Keep spreading the word about the Kickstarter campaign and support the game! You're all rad!https://t.co/4QTt09yMuq#thecorkgame | #indiedev | #gamedev | #IndieWorldOrder | #IWO | #pixelart | #GodotEngine | #kickstarter | #metroidvania https://t.co/mbNzNDVc9g