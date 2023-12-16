The Day Before ha la sua parodia su Unreal Engine 5, con un combat system migliore!
Il programmatore e creatore di contenuti conosciuto come TheCrimsonDev sta provando a esorcizzare i demoni della brutta storia di The Day Before ormai morto e sepolto: il designer indie ha deciso di ricostruire il comparto grafico e il gameplay dello sparatutto post-apocalittico, con risultati davvero sorprendenti.
Dalle colonne del suo profilo Twitter/X, è proprio TheCrimsonDev a fornirci il resoconto minuzioso del lavoro che sta portando avanti con quella che lui stesso definisce come "la parodia di The Day Before". Al tono ilare delle dichiarazioni dello sviluppatore indipendente fa però da contraltare la bontà del gameplay delle sue clip social, grazie alle quali ci viene mostrata la versione pre-alpha di uno sparatutto in terza persona su Unreal Engine 5 che vanta un sistema di combattimento e delle animazioni migliori del chiacchierato 'MMO mancato' di Fntastic.
La versione 'parodiata' di The Day Before in salsa UE5 del designer indipendente propone un sistema di smembramento degli zombie, un'IA che si premura di modificare in tempo reale le animazioni dei nemici in base ai danni arrecati agli arti, un sistema di collisioni quantomai accurato (tanto per le armi da fuoco quanto per le armi bianche) e un'interfaccia più leggibile.
I lavori su questa reinterpretazione di The Day Before, spiega TheCrimsonDev, sono iniziati a marzo e hanno richiesto all'incirca 130 ore: l'intenzione dichiarata dello sviluppatore è quella di non distribuire online questa parodia ma di servirsene per affinare lo studio degli strumenti integrati nell'editor di Unreal Engine 5, in ragione del lavoro (questa volta 'sul serio') che intende portare avanti per realizzare uno sparatutto cooperativo ambientato in una dimensione post-apocalittica piena di zombie.
Making 'The Day Before' parody - Day 39/?:— Crimson (@thecrimsondev) December 16, 2023
Dismemberment, crawling, better sounds and more in this little update- we also tested around 25 zombies on stream and was able to still have 60 FPS, so that's pretty neat.
Other stuff also done like bandaging and improvements. pic.twitter.com/X9vOaiix3U
Making 'The Day Before' parody - Day 37.5/?:— Crimson (@thecrimsondev) December 13, 2023
I stayed up way too late (bugs galore), added kicking and more swing animations, new sounds amongst other things. I really wanted a shove animation rather than a kick but this is all I got for now.
Time for rest, cheers. pic.twitter.com/OsNiZRw4nI
Making 'The Day Before' parody - Day 37/?:— Crimson (@thecrimsondev) December 12, 2023
- scrap menu is in and working, adds materials to the player when scrapping various things, also added some UI animations
I haven't shown it here but I also sped up the weapon swing anims and fixed some jankiness. pic.twitter.com/IzXA9mQN06
