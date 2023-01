The Elder Scrolls Online Necrom introduce l'Arcanist: arriva in estate, ecco la data

One day. Two packed back-to-back events.



Save the date for the #DeveloperDirect, presented by Xbox and Bethesda, and 2023 #ESOGlobalReveal streaming live to Twitch on January 25 at 3pm EST.



We can’t wait to show you what’s in store for ESO this year! https://t.co/tFkthUkCsg pic.twitter.com/fV8OI8YzAk